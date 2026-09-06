PGA Tour Pro Aaron Rai & His Wife’s Kind Gesture Toward a Stranger Shows Their True Self

Sometimes, small and unexpected moments can tell us more about a person than any trophy can. That happened when a fellow passenger shared a story about PGA Tour Pro Aaron Rai and his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi Rai. The story stood out because of the kind way they treated a complete stranger.

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Golf journalist and media personality Claire Rogers shared the moment on X, reposting the passenger’s Instagram story.

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“A woman who was traveling with her newborn ended up sitting next to Gaurika and Aaron Rai, and they were so kind ❤️,” Rogers wrote.

The woman, who was sitting next to the couple during the journey, shared how much they helped her. She wrote that she was nervous about traveling with her newborn, but Aaron and Gaurika made things much easier for her. They even stayed until 1 a.m. to help her set up the stroller. She thanked Gaurika and Aaron for being so kind and genuine. The simple gesture gives fans a look at what the couple is like away from the golf course. They were willing to stay up late and help someone they had never met before.

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If you look below that post by Rogers, the sentiments by people on Rai are on similar grounds. Many saying he is “that guy” or that they met him a few times, and he is genuinely a good person.

Also, when you look at the story closely, one thing becomes clear. Aaron has always had a strong and equal bond with the women closest to him. His mother, Dalvir Shukla, welcomed Gaurika from the very beginning instead of seeing her as just someone following Aaron’s group.

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The couple first met at the 2018 Hero Indian Open. Gaurika was following Aaron’s group because her brother was volunteering at the event. She then started talking to Aaron’s mother, Dalvir Shukla, who told her, “I want you to meet my son.” The two got married on July 22, 2025, at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire, England.

Aaron has often spoken about how good Gaurika is at golf. The couple even competes against each other during practice.

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“Honestly, she beats me more times than I beat her,” Aaron said. They have putting and chipping contests and also play wedge games on TrackMan. Aaron admitted that he has to work hard to keep up with her.

Gaurika is a professional golfer. She plays on the Ladies European Tour and has won eight times on India’s domestic circuit. She has also been ranked No. 1 among India’s female professional golfers twice.

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Their support for each other goes beyond friendly competition. Gaurika caddied for Aaron at the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2025 and 2026. In October 2025, Aaron returned the favor by carrying her bag during a Ladies European Tour event.

That support was also clear after Aaron won the 2026 PGA Championship. He spoke about how important Gaurika has been in his life and career. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn’t be here without her,” he said. He called her his companion, friend, and a major support for his golf game. He also said her views as a fellow golfer have helped shape his approach to the game.

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That is why the flight story feels so fitting. Aaron and Gaurika are always there for each other during the biggest moments of their careers. They seem to bring that same kindness to everyday moments, even when helping strangers. Fans can admire what they have achieved on the golf course, but moments like this show what they are like away from it.