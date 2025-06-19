PGA Tour Pro Accused of Being ‘Jealous’ of J.J. Spaun as Sarcastic Jab at U.S. Open Winner Backfires

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the last two days have been hectic for J. J. Spaun. The American rushed to an Oakmont CVS during the early hours of Sunday to get medicine for his ill child. He entered the final round, bogeying five of the first six holes, but then dramatically turned the tide at the 2025 U.S. Open with a remarkable three-under par back nine to clinch the win. The point is, he is busy. So, Michael S. Kim decided to (sarcastically) take a dig at him, given his absence from a mandatory meeting.

Ever since J. J. Spaun clinched the 2025 U.S. Open title, he has been busy taking interviews after interviews. To take another interview, Spaun arrived in New York City on Tuesday for the morning talk show lineup for The Today Show. This, regrettably, caused him to miss a mandatory PGA Tour players meeting held after the recent announcement of a CEO at the Tour. Michael S. Kim wasn’t having it and decided to pull Spaun’s leg.

In a recent X post, Kim quoted the U.S. Open’s handle’s post regarding J. J. Spaun’s presence in New York and said, “I thought the player meeting was MANDATORY for all players in the field. Guy wins one major and starts breaking rules.” There’s no question that Spaun has valid reasons for not attending. His journey to becoming the national open champion has been lengthy, but last Sunday made all the struggles he faced to reach the top worthwhile.

But, hey, this isn’t the first time Michael S. Kim has pulled sarcastic remarks on his fellow players. At the 2025 PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was playing in the first round at Quail Hollow. He was even par on 12 holes when Kim responded to, “Still am perplexed. Drives it like a god and not cashing in,” with “Give him time until tomorrow. He’s not used to playing on Thursday.” LIV Golf events are played over three days for 54 holes. Kim’s reply makes sense! However, his latest remarks on J.J. Spaun did not sit well with the fans.

Golf fans are not impressed with Michael S. Kim’s sarcastic remark

One fan took a dig at Michael S. Kim’s remark and wrote, “Get some class and cut him a break….” while another added, “Congrats on making cut at Open, great year so far keep going.“ Ouch?? Michael S. Kim made his third appearance at the U.S. Open thanks to a revival on the PGA Tour in 2025. He recorded five top-15 finishes this season, including a tie for second at the WM Open in Arizona. This season, he finished T50 at Oakmont. Overall, in his three U.S. Open entries, his best performance came in 2013 at Merion Golf Club, where he placed T-17. So, that’s quite a notable jab!

Another fan wished for even worse and wrote the following Kim’s remark on J.J. Spaun, “quite literally hope you never win anything in your life, respectfully.” Although Michael S. Kim has played pretty nicely this season, with six top 25s on his hands, his last win came way back in 2018 with the John Deere Classic. One fan added, “What’s your problem Michael? How could you think you’d look anything but bitter and jealous for posting this?” To this, Kim earnestly (and sarcastically) replied, “But I am jealous of JJ, Jim in Colorado.” Kim has often taken major digs at himself when it comes to performance and results on the course.

After securing his place at The Open Championship with his 4th finish at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kim took a screenshot of his Official World Golf Ranking (52) along with Jon Rahm (59) and wrote, “I’m currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm 🤷OFFICIAL world golf rankings.” He followed it with, “Can’t wait for the LIV bots 😂. It’s obviously tongue in cheek everyone.”

Lastly, a fan wrote, “Gotta just stay in your lane, bro.” It is to be noted that Kim has never been choosy with his victims. After Tom Kim’s slow play at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kim commented during the broadcast, “He’s slow. Everyone knows that haha, what else is there?” Well, that proves Kim’s reply to the fan, “This is quite literally my lane!” Well, what do you think of that? Let us know in the comments!