PGA Tour Pro Admits Jay Monahan & Co.’s Policy Puts ‘More Fatigue’ on Him at $20M Event

When the PGA Tour, under Jay Monahan, introduced its Signature Events model in 2024, it was billed as a new era—premium fields, no cuts, $20 million purses, and heightened fan engagement. Eight elite tournaments, strategically placed throughout the calendar, were designed to showcase golf’s top names more often. But in practice, the schedule hasn’t been met with universal praise. Two of these events—the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship—fall directly after majors, raising questions about how sustainable the format really is for players expected to peak every week.

For instance, Adam Scott, a 43-year-old former Masters champion and one of the most seasoned pros on Tour, offered some candid insights on Saturday at TPC River Highlands. Still working through a draining U.S. Open from just six days earlier, Scott made it clear that this new sequence is wearing thin. “Yeah, it was a tough one, you know, it was like a real letdown, draining, not a, like a confidence and fatigue, you know?” he said, referring to the previous week’s grind at Oakmont, where he posted a T12 finish after fading with a Sunday 79.

Scott has never been shy about structuring his season strategically. In fact, he’s built much of his two-decade-long career on measured preparation and selective starts. “For my whole career I pretty much took every week off after a major, and all of a sudden we’re playing big events right on the back of it,” he said. The shift is forcing veteran players like Scott to reconsider everything—how they prepare, practice, and even rest. Coming into the 2025 Travelers Championship, Scott wasn’t exactly sharp. He shot back-to-back 72s in the first two rounds and sat at +4 before withdrawing midway through Round 3.

His decision to play the Travelers, despite the fatigue, underscores the implicit pressure surrounding Signature Events. They are “must plays” for top pros—at least if they want to remain relevant in season-long standings, sponsor commitments, and FedEx Cup points races.

“I hate to say, but like I feel more fatigue at this point in the season than I did 10 years ago, it’s just the fact of the matter,” Scott admitted. He’s begun skipping Monday and Tuesday course time unless absolutely necessary, relying instead on institutional knowledge of venues like River Highlands to conserve energy. His routine now emphasizes recovery over reps—an adjustment driven not by age alone, but by the structure the PGA Tour has imposed.

While some Tour officials argue that the Signature Events model has increased fan value and competitive depth, multiple players—Scott included—are pointing to its costs. Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and even Player Advisory Council chair Lucas Glover have expressed similar frustrations about being thrown into a “money grab” calendar that values back-to-back prestige over practicality. So far, there’s been little sign of change.

Despite the mounting fatigue and growing concerns from the locker room, the show went on in Cromwell—as it always does—setting the stage for another dramatic weekend at one of the PGA Tour’s most storied stops.

Travelers Championship 2025: Leaders, wind, and high scores

Saturday at the Travelers Championship delivered gusts, big moves, and a jumbled leaderboard. After 54 holes, Sam Burns surged into the lead at –4, capitalizing on softer greens and steady play. Right behind him, J.J. Spaun and Adam Scott had posted solid rounds at –3, tied for second. Scott’s Saturday 67 was the round of the day—a quiet reminder that even a tired veteran can hang with the best, at least for a while.

Meanwhile, early-week leaders like Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas struggled to keep momentum amid swirling 30-mph winds. Thomas’s red-hot 64 on Friday gave way to a shaky 72 in Round 3. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland hovered around par, setting up a tense Sunday. The tournament’s cut line had come at even par after two rounds, trimming a loaded field.

Notably, Jordan Spieth withdrew Thursday, citing back discomfort, a blow to fans expecting fireworks from the former Travelers champ. With $20 million on the line, Sunday promises drama. But lurking beneath the competition is a bigger question: just how much grind can even the best in the world endure under the Tour’s new playbook?