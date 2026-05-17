PGA Tour Pro Becomes ‘Putter God’ After Making Major History at PGA Championship 2026

For three days at Aronimink Golf Club, the best anybody could think of was a round of 65. On a course this demanding, that was already considered a good score. Not a single player, though, across the three rounds, was able to achieve it. Then Kurt Kitayama teed up on Sunday morning and changed the conversation entirely.

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Kitayama fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the final round. This exceptional play was not just the lowest round of the week; it ties the lowest final round score in the PGA championship history. This marks the 21st round of 63 or better in PGA Championship history. Kitayama pointed straight to his putter to make that happen.

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“The putter god,” he said at his post-round press conference. “I felt like I was holding the world out there. What my eyes saw that’s what the ball was doing. That’s a good feeling. I think just the putter kind of carried me today.”

The round itself was built on an electric start. He birdied his first three holes; at No. 1, he holed a 33-foot, followed a 19-footer on No. 2 and a 9-footer on No. 3. He then birdied Nos. 6 and 9 to go out in 5-under 30. Kurt Kitayama was flawless on the back side.

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He birdied the short, par-4 13th playing 299 yards, when he got up and down from a bunker, rolling in a 14-footer. On 18th, he hit a stellar approach to 13 feet, and dropped the putt for a one last birdie. In the morning, he had started the day at four over par and outside the top 60, but by the time the afternoon groups had teed off, he climbed 57 spots on the leaderboard to T7, just three shots behind 54-hole leader Alex Smalley.

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“Today it was nice, wind was down. Just felt so much easier when the wind was down. And made it a little easier to score, because the first two days it was so windy, and where the pins were you had to play wind on your putts, and that makes it so difficult to play. Today you could just kind of read it out they were and didn’t have to worry about any wind affecting it,” he said.

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His payday has also jumped from roughly $30,000 at the start of the day to closer to $500,000 by the time he signed his card. However, Kitayama’s round on Sunday did not come out of nowhere. It is a part of a longer story, one that has had its fair share of setbacks.

The career pathway that brought Kurt Kitayama here

His first PGA Tour win came at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he held off Rory McIlroy down the stretch on the final day. It was the kind of win that made people take notice of him. Then came 2024, and things got harder, as he lost his consistency. He missed the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, and he largely flew under the radar for most of the season.

A major reset in his game came in the summer of 2025 at the 3M Open. Kitayama shot a 60 in the third round, one of the lowest rounds in the PGA Tour history, and went on to win the title. That win, perhaps, was a turning point for him. Coming into Philadelphia this week, that momentum was already visible. He had posted two top-10 finishes in signature events earlier in the 2026 season.

Now, to win the Wanamaker Trophy, Kitayama needs the afternoon groups to finish no better than three shots clear of where he already is.