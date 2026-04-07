PGA Tour Pro Dismisses Phil Mickelson’s Masters Absence During Augusta Interview

For the first time since 1994, both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will remain absent from the Masters Tournament. This would have been the first appearance for Woods since 2024. However, things went awry when he rolled his car over in an accident in Jupiter and got arrested for DUI. Meanwhile, Mickelson has been troubled with a family health issue that kept him away from the first four LIV Golf events this season. And now, as the case seemingly worsened, he had to skip the Masters as well. And as the world continued to weigh in on the absence of the legends, Jacob Bridgeman also shared a few words.

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Talking to the media ahead of the Masters Tournament, Bridgeman said, “I think everybody has a very soft heart for Tiger. He’s been the guy for our game that’s changed everything the most. He’s made these tournaments what they are, and he’s made the purses what they are just by his popularity. Everybody loved watching him. I grew up watching Tiger. He was my golf idol. I think everybody is thinking about him and hoping he can do what’s best.”

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However, when it came to Phil Mickelson, Bridgeman didn’t seem as bothered by the HyFlyers GC captain’s absence as he was by the 15x major champion’s absence.

When the media person pushed him to elaborate, Bridgeman said, “I’ve only played two tournaments in my life that Phil has been in, the PGA and the Open last year, so not a big change for me, but maybe if I was a spectator, watching on TV or a patron out here, but not a big change for me.”

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To better comprehend why some might find Bridgeman’s statement rather dismissive, Mickelson’s significance merely in terms of the Masters is telling enough.

Phil Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), a feat only eight players have achieved. In fact, his first major win came at the Masters.

Mickelson has 11 Top 5 finishes in The Masters, tying with Tiger Woods for second-best behind Nicklaus, and 15 Top 10 finishes, tying for third-best.

His 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks second all-time, behind Tiger Woods, among players with at least 75 Masters rounds.

The most decorated left-handed player has made 28 cuts in 31 appearances at the Masters.

He’s currently the oldest player to become the runner-up at the Masters Tournament at the age of 52

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However, Bridgeman’s stance is simply a matter of generational difference. At only 26 years old and having turned pro in 2022, Bridgeman comes from a cohort of young players who have rarely played against Mickelson. In fact, the two have only teed it up in the same field twice in the majors in 2025. This gap has widened further owing to Mickelson’s decision to join LIV Golf.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods has remained absent from active competition since Bridgeman has been competing in more than two PGA Tour events a year. However, having teed it off at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament hosted by the 15x major champion, Bridgeman had a softer spot for him.

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Imago Masters practice Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk down the 11th fairway while playing a practice round for the Masters together at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Augusta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1227618 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive860960

Woods also praised the 26-year-old at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. After Bridgeman hit a near-perfect shot at the 568-yard par-5th 11, using a 7-wood, the 82x PGA Tour champion told Jim Nantz that he wished he could hit a shot like that. After all, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to hit a shot from 258 yards to just 8 inches. In the end, Bridgeman rose victorious at the 100th edition of the Genesis Invitational. And as he did so, he got a chance to interact with his idol.

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Following his first PGA Tour win, Bridgeman said, “Walking down the hill, he was saying how amazing it was walking down and seeing the amphitheater, all the people, how amazing the 18th hole is here, and how cool it is to win here, and he said, ‘You got one me.’”

Still and all, absence from the Masters is a missed opportunity for both Mickelson and Woods. Both could have had the chance to become the oldest to win the Masters Tournament. Currently, the title belongs to Jack Nicklaus, who won the 1986 Masters at the age of 46. Woods comes right after him as the 43-year-old who won the 2019 Masters.

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And it’s precisely that blend of stakes and history that others like Rory McIlroy felt. For Rory, especially, Mickelson’s absence has to be far more emotional.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed react to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s absence from Augusta National

The world number two also has a close affiliation with Tiger Woods. After he won the Masters Tournament and completed his grand slam last year, Woods was amongst the first entities to congratulate the Englishman. But disappointment caught up with McIlroy when he realized Woods and Mickelson’s seats at the Masters dinner would be empty.

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He said, “Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won’t be in that room, which is a shame. But I want to make sure that they’re acknowledged as well. They’ve been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen.”

McIlroy also has Mickelson to thank somewhere, as Lefty helped him during his historic Masters triumph.

McIlroy brought up the story at a pre-Masters press conference when he was reminded of a practice session from roughly 15 years ago, during which Mickelson informed him that the Augusta National golf course is best tackled with an aggressive mentality.

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Initially, the advice didn’t sit well with McIlroy because he was used to playing at Augusta National very cautiously, often overburdened by the importance of the occasion. However, come 2025, he adopted an aggressive attitude, and that was precisely what made the difference.

“I remember thinking, ‘What does he mean?’” McIlroy said, per Golf.com. “I feel the opposite. I feel I can’t be aggressive here because there’s so many bad places to miss. But Phil had so much — still has, probably — faith in his short game that if he does miss an approach shot by being aggressive, he still feels he can get that ball up and down.

Even Reed, who seldom thinks like McIlroy, seemed to have a similar opinion. The former 4Aces member said, “Let’s be honest, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly I feel it hurts the game of golf, but at the same time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to go.”

Looking back, Woods and Mickelson have long defined eras of golf, often carrying tournaments through sheer presence. Their rivalries, comebacks, and influence have shaped everything from fan engagement to commercial growth. So when a rising player openly distinguishes between their absences, it marks a subtle shift in how the next generation perceives the sport’s legends.