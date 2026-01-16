PGA Tour Pro Bursts Into Tears Over Near-Fatal Car Accident as Justin Thomas Sends Support

Justin Thomas posted. No elaborate caption — just eight words: “Awesome story on @budcauley. Well done @pgatour!” For those who knew the full story behind Bud Cauley’s three-year disappearance from the PGA Tour, the Mindful documentary required no explanation. Only acknowledgment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

PGA Tour Studios released the first episode of its new Mindful series on January 15, 2026. The tagline carried the weight of everything fans never saw: “A life-threatening accident 8 years ago to qualifying for every Signature Event in 2026.” This wasn’t a standard injury comeback. It was a survival story — one that unfolded largely in private, witnessed only by those closest to Cauley.

Cauley remembers waking up on the ground, already outside the vehicle, staring at the wreckage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was a passenger in the car. I got knocked out and woke up on the ground already outside of the car,” Cauley said in the documentary. “And I remember kind of just looking up and seeing the car, you know, the car that I was just in and, you know, a million pieces and, you know, just the amount of pain that I was in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The injuries were catastrophic: broken leg, collapsed lung, six broken ribs, concussion. Surgery followed the next day. He returned to competitive golf within five months, and the narrative seemed complete — a golfer survives a horrific crash, battles back, resumes his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that story was a false summit.

Thomas’s reaction to the documentary wasn’t performative. The two-time major champion was there in 2018 — at the Memorial Tournament, staying at the home of James Wisniewski, the former NHL defenseman who would later be in the same car that nearly killed Cauley. Thomas visited the hospital the next morning. He struggled through his Saturday round, unable to separate his golf game from the image of his friend lying broken in a Dublin, Ohio, emergency room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I couldn’t hit a shot, couldn’t play a hole, without thinking about him,” Thomas told reporters at the time.

Between 2020 and 2023, Cauley endured a medical nightmare that unfolded almost entirely out of public view. Plates fused into bone. An incision tore open. Infection threatened. Doctors discussed removing his ribs entirely — a procedure that would have ended his golf career permanently.

“Golf was sort of the last thing on my mind when I’m having these conversations with doctors,” Cauley admitted in Mindful. “I felt like things were spiraling out of control. Was a little bit scary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years of specialists, treatments, and injections. The 2018 crash nearly killed him. The years that followed nearly broke him.

Cauley credits one person above all others for carrying him through: his wife, Christy.

“I couldn’t have gotten through any of it without my wife Christy,” he said. “Three years is a long time, and you know, it was happening to me, but she was really going through it as much as I was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mantra became his lifeline: “What’s next?” No dwelling. No spiraling. Just the next step.

Christy offered her own perspective, describing how Cauley refused to let his pain consume his presence as a husband and father.

“He really handled it with, you know, grace and he never let that part interfere with being there for me or Cooper or any of that,” she said. “And I think that was to me the most impressive part of all of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The documentary’s premiere signals something larger than one golfer’s survival.

PGA Tour Studios’ Mindful series signals a broader shift

PGA Tour Studios launched Mindful as a monthly series dedicated to exploring the mental game — not as sidebar content, but as a central narrative. The second episode, featuring comedian Katt Williams, arrives February 12, 2026. This is golf media shifting its gaze inward, acknowledging that invisible battles deserve documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cauley now qualifies for every 2026 Signature Event. He plays with what he calls “house money” — defined not by pressure to win, but by gratitude for years he once feared would never come.

The documentary exists so fans can finally see what Justin Thomas saw in 2018, and what he acknowledged with eight simple words.

Some comebacks are measured in trophies. This one is measured in survival.