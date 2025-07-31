PGA Tour Pro Called a ‘Serious’ Threat by Jim Nantz Cautions Golf Media With Latest Statement

Once overlooked and doubted, the 26-year-old PGA Tour pro has turned heads with a string of standout performances that are impossible to ignore. Just weeks ago, legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz called him a “serious threat”—a bold prediction that now looks prophetic. Gotterup didn’t just rise to the moment—he responded to his critics with both clubs and confidence, and even had a little fun doing it.

In an era dominated by names like McIlroy and Scheffler, Gotterup is forcing his way into the spotlight. He’s got the game, the grit, and now, the results to match—and as his latest top-10 finish shows, he’s not here to play it safe. He’s here to make a statement.

However, not everyone was convinced. Golf Digest’s expert Andy Lack predicted Gotterup would falter at the 3M Open. A post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Chris Gotterup’s impressive stretch of golf will end at TPC Twin Cities.” The prediction caught Gotterup’s attention. After finishing T10 with an 18-under score, he fired back with a pointed reply: “What classifies as ‘expert’?”

Later, during an appearance on the 5 Clubs podcast, Gotterup opened up about the jab. Host Gary Williams asked, “Did you clap back at somebody who declared themselves an expert on the 3M Open?” The 26-year-old explained the context: “Yeah, I was on my phone, whatever, just scrolling. We were flying back from Ireland, and I think someone might have sent it to me, and you’ve got to have a little fun with that stuff.”

While Gotterup prefers to keep his focus on the game, he admitted he couldn’t resist poking back a bit. “I’m fully aware that if I said something, you know that I would expect people to give it back to me as well. So, I’m not afraid to poke a little fun if I feel like it’s needed,” he added.

With strong form and growing confidence, Gotterup looks set to keep rising. As he hinted on the podcast, his momentum might just be building. Here’s a closer look at his performance so far in the 2025 season.

Chris Gotterup is writing a comeback story in 2025

The 26-year-old American had a rocky start to the year, making just 5 cuts in his first 13 events. In his third year as a professional, those numbers were decent but not up to his expectations. Determined to bounce back, Gotterup began mounting an impressive comeback.

He began turning heads at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a top-15 finish. Since then, he’s notched three top-15 finishes, and more importantly, has dramatically improved his cut record—missing just one in his last 10 starts.

His victory at the Genesis Scottish Open set the tone for the turnaround. And in the two events that followed, Gotterup has maintained consistency, shooting par or better in every round. At the recent 3M Open, he posted rounds of 69-65-69-63, with only six bogeys across four rounds and a stellar 22 birdies or better.

With his confidence growing—both in his game and his voice—Gotterup may be hitting his stride at the perfect time. But will his form hold? What are your thoughts on his performance? Share your views with us in the comments below.