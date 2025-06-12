PGA Tour Pro Called ‘Biggest Crybaby’ as Temper Tantrum at Oakmont Goes Viral

The questions about Shane Lowry’s temper during the games have long been in conversation this year. In fact, it happened during the 2025 PGA Championship. On Saturday, he was on the 8th hole at Quail Hollow when his tee shot landed in a pre-existing divot in the fairway. Lowry spoke with a rules official after his ball came to rest, but the officials denied him any relief, compelling him to play from the divot. The pressure was on. So, after taking his shot from the divot, he tore up the surrounding area and hit the ground with his club, dislodging a significant piece of turf. More followed, however. Lowry flipped off the ball and muttered, “Fu*k this place!” Now, something similar happened just a month after that incident.

Shane Lowry is currently playing in the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. During the opening round of the U.S. Open, Shane Lowry nearly drove the green on the 17th hole but then failed to get the ball out on his next shot, which added to his frustration. He expressed his anger by angrily tossing a microphone aside after hitting a poor chip shot. The result? Fans are not impressed with him at all.

One fan couldn’t help but take a dig at Lowry for his behavior at Oakmont and said, “Biggest cry baby on tour.” Another fan joined the backlash against his behavior and said, “Acts like a clown all too often.”

This is a developing story…

