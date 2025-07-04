PGA Tour Pro Calls Bryson DeChambeau ‘Cringe as F’ Over Viral Video Clip

Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to criticism, but even for him, the word “cringe” has been following a little too closely this summer. Whether it’s his mic-grabbing antics at LIV Golf Dallas or his viral treadmill dance on TikTok, the two-time major champion continues to divide golf fans and players alike. From traditionalists decrying his flair for showmanship to social media users lighting up the replies with mockery, DeChambeau has once again found himself at the center of golf’s cultural clash. The most recent pile-on came after DeChambeau’s headline-making moment at LIV Golf Dallas, where his Crushers GC squad clinched a team win. Following the round, he stormed the concert stage during a Whiskey Myers performance and revved up the crowd with chants of “Go Crushers… Let’s have some fun tonight!” The video went viral for all the wrong reasons. Fan reactions ranged from “This is not golf” to “cringe AF,” with many calling the post-round celebration a step too far, even by LIV’s unrigorous standards.

Now, just days later, DeChambeau has been called cringeworthy yet again, this time by a fellow pro. Recently, golf journalist Matt Vincenzi shared a short TikTok of DeChambeau mimicking a viral Indonesian boat-race dance on a treadmill, captioned simply: “Bryson DeChambeau everybody.” The clip, featuring DeChambeau in full Crushers GC gear dancing to a meme track with the overlay “POV: me that one time I flew the water on that one par 5,” was equal parts absurd and self-congratulatory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It quickly attracted attention and criticism. PGA Tour and LIV player Byeong Hun An didn’t hold back, replying to Vincenzi’s post: “Matt, I like some of the stuffs he does but this is cringe as f 😂.” The comment lit up the replies, sparking a wave of fan agreement. Though An is usually measured in public remarks, his use of slang underscored just how much Bryson’s video missed the mark with his peers. Despite the noise, though, DeChambeau shows no signs of changing course or leaving LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeChambeau not leaving LIV anytime soon

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, Bryson DeChambeau has become one of its most visible stars, and one of its loudest advocates. A two-time individual winner and captain of the dominant Crushers GC, DeChambeau has played a central role in shaping LIV’s identity, both on and off the course. His promotional efforts, TikTok antics included, are no accident. “LIV has been very freeing for me,” DeChambeau said recently. “We’re looking to negotiate end of this year, and I’m very excited.”

That comment sparked rumors that he might be eyeing an exit after 2025, especially after he skipped the LIV Golf Duels press conference in Dallas, and amid talk that LIV is shifting away from its lucrative guaranteed contracts. DeChambeau reportedly signed a $125M+ deal through 2026. But with new performance-based structures emerging, speculation swirled. Now, those rumors appear flat-out wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent appearance on The Rick Shiels Golf Show, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil directly addressed the chatter, brushing off any concern. “I’d say, of the players that are up this year, everyone wants to be back,” O’Neil said. “So that’s nice.” Importantly, he added that DeChambeau—along with other top stars like Brooks Koepka—isn’t going anywhere. “If you’re a LIV Golf fan, I’d have very little concern as to what’s happening.”

O’Neil praised DeChambeau as an ambassador and fan-first athlete, saying, “He works. Like, it’s not an accident how good he is.” He also mentioned Bryson’s habit of signing legible autographs for kids, quoting him as saying: “Write your name so they can read it.” As for his contract? It doesn’t expire until the end of 2026, and DeChambeau has already confirmed that talks for a renewal are underway. If anything, his ongoing dominance and media presence in 2025 have only reinforced his status as a cornerstone of LIV’s future. In other words: cringe or not, Bryson DeChambeau isn’t going anywhere.