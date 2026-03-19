PGA Tour Pro Caught Violating ‘Dress Code’ Rule Despite Warning From Officials

The debate over golf’s long-standing dress code has yet again returned to the spotlight. Cameras caught Matthias Schmid competing at The Players Championship with his polo shirt untucked. Not only did the moment draw attention during the event, but it also sparked a heated debate a week later. All because, reportedly, the PGA Tour warned him against it before.

“I actually reached out to the PGA Tour and it turns out that tucking your shirt in is part of the player regulations. And I was told it’s been addressed with Matthias Schmid. But then he did it again. Tuck your shirt in,” said golf analyst Dan Rapaport on his show, Dan on Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue first came into focus during the Sony Open Hawaii, where Schmid was seen teeing off with an untucked shirt. The German international avoided scrutiny at that time. However, at The Players Championship, a video went viral on social media and landed him in a maelstrom of etiquette debate. It’s not entirely his fault, however.

While the PGA Tour Handbook instructs players to maintain a “neat” appearance, the definition of “neat” is rather vague and left to interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official rule reads, “Players shall present a neat appearance in both clothing and personal grooming. Clothing worn by players shall be consistent with currently accepted golf fashion. The Chief Referee shall interpret this regulation, subject to the approval of the Commissioner.”

ADVERTISEMENT



So it’s left to the interpretation of the Chief Referee and also depends on the current fashion, which, of course, can change from time to time. It also depends on how loyal you are to an unwritten rule. Rapaport’s co-host, Ben Boskovich, chose to disagree with Dan for another reason.

“There are so many more disrespectful sartorial things that happen in golf. Even some of the stuff that we praise that’s loud is more disrespectful than not tucking your shirt in. I think tucking your shirt in doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matti Schmid is far from the only pro golfer to draw flak because of this apparent etiquette breach in recent times. J.J. Spaun received backlash for the same reason at The Sentry in 2025. The U.S. Open champion, however, scoffed at the criticism, saying the heat in Hawaii called for it.

Rickie Fowler, a fan-favorite golfer, wasn’t spared either. The six-time PGA Tour winner was spotted wearing an untucked shirt at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. However, after people questioned his choice, Fowler clarified that he sought permission from the PGA Tour beforehand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always told the Tour and people around me, I’m never one that wants to break rules by any means. But I’m up for pushing the limits. Anything within reason, within being respectful of the game. And I feel like for the most part, people who go play a local muni, this is perfectly acceptable attire. I’m glad we went out and played well in it,” the 37-year-old said at that time.

Golf has long faced questions about keeping up with rules (written or unwritten) that many deem antiquated. The dress code is one such thing, and an untucked shirt is one of many issues that purists argue are wrong with the modern-day game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf’s never-ending dress code debate

Matti Schmid is the latest golfer to find himself at the center of a dress-code debate. The 28-year-old is yet to comment on the matter. However, his choice, as was evident from the argument between Rapaport and Boskovich, has polarized the golf world. Boskovich said that if Schmid is doing this “in protest,” against golf’s apparent snootiness, then he supports him.

There was a time when golfers were not allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds and Pro-Ams. Only in 2019 did the PGA Tour formally allow it. Before that, the caddies had to wear pants as well, even in sweltering summer heat. Tiger Woods‘s caddie, Steve Williams’s argument with a rules official, is part of the golf lore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams refused to wear pants in an unofficial event against David Duval. He was threatened with a ban. Tiger Woods stepped in. He told the rules official that he would play in the European Tour (DP World Tour) if Williams was banned from the PGA Tour. In the very same year, the Tour relaxed the dress code rule for caddies. But not before a looper collapsed from heat at the 1999 Western Open.

So rules do change. Even the ones that are not written. It remains to be seen how the tucked-in debate is viewed decades from now by the golf fans of the future.