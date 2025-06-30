PGA Tour Pro Defends Patrick Cantlay With Clear Message Amid Accusations of Slow Play

For years, Patrick Cantlay has been golf’s most visible lightning rod in the slow-play debate. From memes to monikers like “The Human Rain Delay,” his methodical pre-shot routine has drawn sharp scrutiny—none more infamous than at the 2023 Masters, when Brooks Koepka slammed the pace of Cantlay’s group, claiming he and Jon Rahm had to wait repeatedly during their final-round duel. Cantlay, the very next week, was publicly singled out again the very next week at the RBC Heritage, where fans timed his swings in real-time.

Even this year, the chatter reignited after a bizarre delay at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, when an actual group of turtles disrupted play on the 14th hole. Despite the situation being unrelated to Cantlay, social media seized on the symbolism—slow turtles, slow Cantlay—fueling the backlash anew.

Cantlay, who has eight PGA Tour wins and remains a top-20 player globally, has never shied from addressing the accusations. He openly acknowledges his deliberate style: “I take a little longer over the ball,” he admitted in a 2023 interview, but emphasized that his method is strategic, not negligent. He’s pointed out that many delays are systemic—congested groups, tough conditions, and inconsistent enforcement—and said his group “hasn’t been warned” for pace violations. His defenders argue that Cantlay plays within his time limits and is unfairly judged due to how broadcasts focus on him during tense moments.

This week, that defense came loudly and clearly from fellow PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim. After finishing his own week at the 2025 Rocket Classic in Detroit, Kim posted a series of reflections on social media. Among the golf talk and local shoutouts, he paused to defend Cantlay: “Patrick Cantlay gets a bad rap on being slow lol. He takes a bit extra over the ball which is when TV shows him but he takes no practice swings and quick to the ball so in the end he’s no where close to being the slowest guy out here.”

Kim, winner of the 2018 John Deere Classic and a well-known voice on golf Twitter, didn’t just tweet this casually. He’s made similar points on podcasts, suggesting that the TV optics distort Cantlay’s pace. His latest post holds weight, particularly as someone who played in the same event and has seen Cantlay’s routine firsthand. Kim’s view echoes Cantlay’s own explanations: while the pre-shot stillness can look dramatic on camera, the overall time taken is not excessive, and certainly not the slowest. With that in mind, it’s worth asking whether the criticism is truly performance-based or simply perception-based.

Still, while perception may shape the narrative, performance remains the currency that matters most, especially with high-stakes events like the Ryder Cup looming.

Cantlay’s Rocket Classic finish and Ryder Cup outlook

Despite the noise around his pace, Cantlay quietly posted four under-par rounds at Detroit Golf Club from June 26–29, finishing T32 at 14-under. Though consistent, the result didn’t significantly boost his standing, particularly given the stakes. With the 2025 Ryder Cup inching closer, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley was also in the field, and Detroit represented a prime chance for Cantlay to make an impression. As of June, Cantlay remains 14th in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings, outside the top six who automatically qualify.

His 2025 season has been mixed. While early-year highlights, like T5 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and the American Express, and a solo 4th at Bay Hill, signaled strong form, recent majors have been a disappointment. He missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, and his T36 at the Masters did little to quell doubts. His T12 at the Travelers (June 18–21) was solid, but without a top finish at Detroit, his Ryder Cup case still hinges on upcoming events or a captain’s pick.

Cantlay’s experience, including three match wins in the 2021 Ryder Cup, makes him a valuable veteran presence. But with names like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Tony Finau also battling for non-automatic spots, nothing is guaranteed. His T32 finish in Detroit didn’t hurt his chances, but it didn’t help them much either. Whether his slow-play narrative overshadows his contributions remains a debate. But with players like Michael Kim stepping forward, it’s clear Cantlay still has strong support inside the ropes, even if fans outside them remain unconvinced.