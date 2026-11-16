PGA Tour Pro Delivers Blunt Verdict on Expensive Driver Shaft Upgrades While Offering a Solution

A new driver release brings promises of more distance, improved forgiveness, and better performance. For golfers tempted to replace their equipment every year, however, PGA Tour professional Michael Kim has a rather straightforward message. He advised fans and avid golfers to think carefully before spending their money.

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Kim recently shared his thoughts on X, discussing whether golfers should buy the latest drivers, including the new Titleist GTS that he currently uses. Comparing annual driver releases to Apple’s iPhone updates, he suggested that the improvements from one generation to the next are modest.

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“Should you buy the newest driver? Like the new Titleist GTS that I use? I think it’s like a new iPhone. Yr to yr there prob isn’t a big jump but there will be tangible differences if your driver is 10+ yrs older. It’ll be straighter and faster off mishits,” Michael Kim wrote in an X post.

“Few things before you buy: That extra up charge on shafts, most likely not worth it. Get fitted. Fitting is super important. If possible outdoors. On grass if possible for non-drivers. Bang for your buck, lessons will help your handicap much much more than a new club. 7wds 9wds are super popular on tour. Don’t be afraid to try some. There’s almost no standard 3i or 4i on tour anymore. Take advantage of the technology.”

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Kim’s comparison between golf drivers and iPhones offers an interesting perspective on the equipment upgrade cycle. The latest driver models do not necessarily deliver dramatic performance gains over the previous year’s offerings. However, after about a decade, golfers can see significant improvements, which is why even Rory McIlroy got rid of his custom Rors Proto (P·730) irons after nearly a decade.

Modern driver technology can provide better stability, improved forgiveness, and more consistent ball speeds when contact isn’t perfect. These improvements can make a noticeable difference for players who regularly miss the center of the clubface.

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Michael Kim’s own example is the new Titleist GTS driver lineup, which includes the GTS2, GTS3, and GTS4 models introduced in May 2026.

The three models offer different performance characteristics. The GTS2 focuses on speed and forgiveness, while the GTS3 offers greater control over speed and ball flight. But GTS4 targets golfers looking to reduce excessive spin while retaining improved forgiveness.

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The lineup also features Titleist’s new Split Mass Frame technology. It distributes weight toward the front and rear of the clubhead to balance speed, launch characteristics, and stability.

The American professional isn’t suggesting that shafts don’t matter. Their weight, flex, profile, and overall characteristics can influence launch conditions, spin rates, dispersion, and how consistently a golfer delivers the clubhead.

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His argument is that a higher price tag doesn’t automatically translate into a better fit.

Kim’s own equipment history offers a good example. In a September 2023 equipment discussion, he revealed that he had been playing the same shaft profile for approximately five years. However, the shaft itself was around 15 years old.

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Despite having above-average swing speed on the PGA Tour, Kim found that X-stiff shafts produced excessively low launch and insufficient spin for his swing. An S-flex shaft suited his release pattern and spin requirements better.

This is particularly relevant with the new Titleist GTS drivers. The standard configuration carries a $699 MSRP, while the premium shaft configuration increases the price to $899.

That $200 difference makes Michael Kim’s advice worth considering. A premium shaft can justify the additional expense if a professional fitting identifies a specific performance benefit. However, paying extra without establishing whether the shaft actually improves launch, spin, dispersion, or face control is a different proposition.

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Michael Kim reveals a clever way to identify the best drivers on tour

Beyond his advice about buying equipment, the 2018 John Deere Classic winner also shared an interesting method for identifying which current drivers might be worth considering.

“A sneaky way to see which current drivers are the best is to check free agents’ golf bags. They can use whatever driver they want and usually there will be one or two drivers that stand out if you count up all the free agents’ drivers,” Michael Kim wrote.

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In professional golf, a free agent is a player not tied to an exclusive full-bag equipment endorsement with a particular manufacturer. These golfers have more freedom to test equipment from different brands and choose clubs based on performance.

That makes their equipment choices particularly interesting.

Players with full-bag sponsorship agreements may have contractual obligations or incentives to use a particular manufacturer’s clubs. Free agents, on the other hand, can experiment with different drivers and select the model that works best for them.

Kim believes golfers can use this freedom to identify drivers that are genuinely performing well.

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He named Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Ben Griffin as players whose bags could be worth monitoring.

There’s useful context behind those names.

Adam Scott became an equipment free agent in 2022 after his long-standing arrangement ended. Since then, his bag has featured a mix of clubs from different manufacturers.

Wyndham Clark entered 2026 as a free agent after his Titleist contract expired. Although he retained a Titleist ball-and-glove arrangement, he gained the freedom to choose clubs from other manufacturers. He has also had a separate PING putter arrangement.

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For amateur golfers, tracking these players can offer an interesting way to identify equipment worth testing. If several unrestricted professionals gravitate toward the same driver, it may indicate that the model offers something worth investigating.

However, professional preferences shouldn’t replace individual fittings.

Michael Kim’s advice offers a timely reality check for golfers considering an expensive equipment upgrade.