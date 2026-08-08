PGA Tour Pro Disqualified from Wyndham Championship Over Bizarre Move After Weather Delay

The clock had barely crossed 5:26 p.m when the golfers at Sedgefield Country Club were told to put their clubs away. A dangerous weather situation had moved into the area, forcing them to halt the second round of the Wyndham Championship. Thankfully, the wait didn’t last long, and by 6 p.m, the players were back on course. All but one.

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Aaron Wise never returned.

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That was definitely strange, given Wise had only four holes left. And with the Wyndham Championship being the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event, every hole mattered for his FedExCup standing. Yet he failed to communicate his situation to the committee, and the mistake proved costly.

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Wise was disqualified from the tournament. Officials determined that Wise had violated Rule 5.7(c) 2, which requires a player to be in position and ready to resume play when the committee restarts the round. If he were in the middle of a hole, he should be available at the next teeing area. In both cases, the golfer must be ready to resume play at the time communicated by the committee. Of course, there are exceptions.

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If resuming play is delayed for some valid reason, like the former group had to play first and move out, the rule is not breached. But simply not being there when play resumes can result in the harshest possible penalty: disqualification. And that’s exactly what happened to Wise. The strange part? Wise hasn’t explained why he wasn’t there. Not yet.

Everything is simply speculation now: was it a genuine mistake? Did he misunderstand the restart? Or did he simply decide that returning wasn’t worth it? No one knows what happened in that half-hour window that led to this decision, given no statements have come. But what we do know is that Wise’s position on the leaderboard makes the timing particularly interesting.

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He opened the Wyndham Championship with a round of two-over 72. This featured five birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey on the par-four sixth. On Friday, he started on the back nine and was through 14 holes when play was suspended.

He had three birdies and four bogeys on his card, leaving him at 3-over for the tournament with four holes to go. The projected cut was 3-under. So, realistically, Wise faced an almost impossible task. He needed to gain six strokes over those final four holes just to have a chance of making the weekend.

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That doesn’t mean he intentionally walked away. But it does make the bizarre sequence easier to understand. The disqualification is, however, an unfortunate footnote to what has already been a complicated return to professional golf for Wise.

Aaron Wise’s Comeback Has Been About More Than Golf

Aaron Wise’s performance in the current season hasn’t been the best. Of the 11 starts he has had until now, he made the cut in the John Deere Classic, the ISCO Championship, and the Corales Puntacana Championship. The 30-year-old started the year with six consecutive missed cuts.

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He entered the Wyndham Championship 2026 after two consecutive missed cuts at the 3M Open and the Rocket Classic last week.

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With all these missed cuts, he stands at 149 in the FedExCup standings. While it would be impossible for him to jump close to 80 positions to be eligible for the playoffs, making the cut here would have helped him gain some important points before the FedExCup Fall to secure his PGA Tour card.

On paper, for sure this isn’t the season he would have wanted. However, his return to professional golf is so much more than just numbers. He got all geared up with the latest clubs and more after a long trial with his mental health.

Wise had it tough with his mental health, so much that he had to step away from the sport in 2023, and at one point he wasn’t sure he would play professionally again.

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“There was a lot of times I never knew if I would even be able to play out here again,” Wise said. “So to have that opportunity’s amazing.”

This problem then became bigger than golf; it seeped into his personal life. He mentioned how he didn’t want to go do the regular things. Be it having dinner with friends itself. But he eventually did, and for that he has one person to thank. Someone who promised to stand beside him in trying times, and she literally was.

Reagan Wise Has Been His Anchor

Wise’s wife, Reagan, had taken over as his caddie despite having absolutely no professional golf experience. Having her in the bag helped him focus on something that became rather difficult for him during his comeback: staying in the moment.

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“Just to keep me present, keep me in the moment, and have fun no matter what’s going on,” Wise said of Reagan’s role.

That mindset helped in the encouraging results. Wise finished T3 at the ISCO Championship and T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Not the best he had to offer, but surely a glimpse of the player he once was. That being said, the Wyndham Championship incident isn’t without precedent.

Raul Pereda faced the same consequence at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The officials had suspended play because of darkness, and it was to resume Saturday morning. Pereda had only two holes left, and he was four shots outside the cut line. Therefore, he decided not to show up on Saturday and faced disqualification for not being in position when play restarted.

Whether intentional or not, Aaron Wise’s disqualification adds another example of how failing to follow Rule 5.7(c) 2 can have serious consequences.