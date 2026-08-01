PGA Tour Pro Drops Expletive-Laced Reaction to Lucas Glover’s 3M Open Antics

Lucas Glover sank a 10-foot birdie putt to move to 6-under par on the 10th green during the final round of the 2026 3M Open. However, he then walked off the green, removed both FootJoy golf shoes, and retrieved his ball from the hole in his socks. His playing partner, Max Greyserman, was completely confused about what was going on. Initially, some golf analysts and even broadcasters framed it as an AimPoint protest. But speaking on the NUCLR GOLF podcast, Greyserman has now revealed both his reaction to the moment and the reason behind it.

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“I just stopped for a second and then all of a sudden he’s taking his shoes off and I’m just literally in my head thinking, what the F is going on? I have absolutely no idea what is happening. I’ve never seen anything like this. I have no context of why he’s doing this. He takes his shoes off, leaves them on the fringe, goes and picks the ball out of the hole with his socks. At that point, I’m just like, whatever. This is crazy,” Greyserman told NUCLR GOLF.

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At that moment, the 31-year-old ignored everything else and focused on making his birdie putt. But then, Glover and his caddie clarified the 46-year-old’s action.

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It was all because of complaints from the groups following them. A rules official came up to Lucas Glover and told him about complaints of seeing spike marks on the green. The veteran golfer is known throughout the Tour for wearing metal spikes, which is why many thought the marks were from his shoes. Therefore, he was just trying to make the situation light. Glover himself clarified the same later on.

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“I was kind of, I understood what at that, then I understood what Lucas was doing. He was kind of making a mockery of the situation essentially. And that’s kind of what Lucas does. He’s, he’s awesome. He’s a great guy. And he’s just kind of making light of the situation,” Max Greyserman added.

Despite the clarification, Glover faced a lot of backlash for his actions. However, he responded, saying that he “wasn’t breaking any rules.” Greyserman thinks the same.

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According to him, there are no rules about wearing metal spikes. Therefore, it is not an official’s job to come and tell Lucas Glover or any other professional to maybe walk better or more carefully. Regardless of whether anyone has an objection to it or not, wearing spikes is perfectly legal.

He also revealed the aftermath of the complaint. While Glover removed his shoes on the 10th green, he also left a note for the complainers at the scoring area. Max Greyserman revealed that the six-time PGA Tour winner wrote a note along the lines that if anyone has any problem with spikes, they can call Glover and sort it out. He wrote his number on the note, signed it, and then asked the scorer to leave that note on the desk for the rest of the day.

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Both of them had a decent run at the 3M Open 2026. Greyserman carded rounds of 69-70-69-64 to finish 12-under 272. He was tied for 31st on the leaderboard. On the other hand, Lucas Glover scored five-under 279 to finish T57. He scored rounds of 65-70-72-72.

With Max Greyserman now explaining the story, the unusual moment has gone from confusing to one of the more entertaining incidents from the 2026 3M Open.