PGA Tour Pro Fears Tiger Woods Will Jeopardize Many Careers With Plans to ‘Shrink’ Golf Schedule

Brian Rolapp created the Future Competition Committee (FCC) and asked Tiger Woods to head it. At the 2025 Hero World Challenge, the 15x major champion hinted that the FCC is planning for a shorter PGA Tour schedule from 2027. While many would be happy to have a less hectic schedule, PGA Tour pro Tom Hoge has raised concerns about what might be lost along the way.

“I’ve thought about it a little bit. I would say, first of all, I’m a person that don’t necessarily like change. So, I would say just change as a whole I’m a little nervous about. And I’m also a guy who probably play the most of anybody on the PGA Tour every year. So, when you start talking shorter schedule, I get nervous,” Tom Hoge told Trey Wingo.

One of the key objectives of establishing the Tiger Woods-led FCC was to introduce some changes to the PGA Tour as a product. The committee and Brian Rolapp both think that since most Americans watch the NFL in January, it would be best to start the PGA Tour schedule from February to avoid competition for viewership. Further, the aim is to reduce the number of events from roughly 38 to around 25-27 and ask all elite golfers to participate in every event.

While this will give fans a sleeker product and potentially guarantee top stars at every event, Tom Hoge highlighted its downsides. The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner pointed out that one of the biggest flaws in the plan is reduced flexibility. With more events available, a golfer can decide which events to play and which ones to skip. He even went on to say that this was one of the main draws that kept some members from shifting base to LIV Golf.

If the schedule is shortened, everybody will play every week for both financial reasons as well as to stay in the race to finish in the top 100 in FedEx Cup Fall standings and retain their card. This means that the flexibility factor will be completely gone.

Tom Hoge further questioned the very basis of the changes. Tiger Woods’ FCC and Brian Rolapp are trying to avoid competition from the NFL. However, the 1x PGA Tour winner argued that it shouldn’t be like that.

“I would say, first of all, like you said, what sport out there is trying to shrink their season, shrink their schedule? I don’t understand that part of it. And part of me just thinks about the golf fan. And it certainly is a lot smaller um fan base than the NFL has. And I feel like golf fans are a little bit different, they love golf for the meritocracy that comes with it, for the values of the game and everything,” he added.

His view is that golf fans are not NFL fans. So they want to see as much of their favorite sport as possible. If the PGA Tour shrinks its schedule, someone else might take its place. It won’t be like no one will be playing golf during that time. Thus, it will be like allowing competitors to show golf and take away the PGA Tour’s loyal viewers.

Another thing bothering the American professional is whether the decision is well-thought of. He hinted that most of the changes the tour has undergone in recent years were more or less forced by LIV Golf’s inception. This time, he wants Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods, and others to give much more thought to the potential changes.

Tom Hoge also pointed who will be most affected by the changes when Trey Wingo gave him the middle class analogy.

“Yeah, going back to what I said earlier about how small these margins are and how many great players are out there. I just think that less opportunities for call it around the 100th spot because that’s what it is to keep your card now. Unbelievable golfers, unbelievable players that really just need an opportunity to go out and show that and take their game to the next level,” he expressed.

That’s another thing Tom Hoge finds challenging to understand. However, he also acknowledged that the PGA Tour is more about big stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy than it is about himself and others like him. But the problem is that with all the big stars playing all the events, there won’t be many opportunities for lesser-known or newer golfers to get a platform to shine.

Although Hoge doesn’t want the PGA Tour to make changes that are influenced by LIV, he himself admitted that those changes benefitted him the most.

LIV’s inception led to financial benefits for Tom Hoge

Greg Norman had said that LIV Golf’s inception was necessary to balance the golf market. Until LIV came, golfers were not the ones making generational wealth, institutions were. The Australian golfer highlighted that the dynamic changed after 2022. With increased prize money and equity benefits, professional golfers on all tours have benefitted financially.

Norman’s view was correct, as Tom Hoge admitted the financial benefits. The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion said that the PGA Tour started Signature Events after LIV Golf came in 2022. These events had bigger prize pools, which meant better financial rewards. Hoge got to play in all Signature Events, and made a lot more money than he used to make earlier.

As the PGA Tour weighs a sleeker future, Tom Hoge’s comments reflect a deeper tension between building a star-driven product and preserving the pathways that allow new names to break through. Whether Brian Rolapp and Tiger Woods strike that balance may determine how the Tour defines both its competition and its identity in the years ahead.