PGA Tour Pro Finally Opens Up About Rule Official’s Disturbing His $1.57M Win

Nothing fires up a golfer like unwanted interruptions on a pressure-packed Sunday. PGA Tour pro Chris Gotterup knows this all too well. After getting a (individual) slow-play warning on the 15th from officials at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Gotterup said after his win, “That got my blood going a little bit more than it was already going, trying to win a golf tournament.” Roughly a month later, Gotterup is still buzzing about that irritation.

In a recent interview on The Smylie Show, Gotterup opened up about that day, saying, “So, we got, we were waiting all day, and then we had a long 11th hole. Like, Rory hit in the trees, had to punch out. Like, we were all grinding for pars, and, uh, it took a while. And then they warned us on 12.” According to The Irish Star, officials had been watching Gotterup’s group since the first hole on Sunday.

But the real drama kicked off on the 15th hole – a long but doable par 4 that wraps up the coastal stretch on the seaside course. Gotterup had gotten a warning for slow play and was told by a rules official that he was being timed. Individually. Now, he says, “And then we get to 15, and they’re like, ‘We’re individually timing you, Chris.’ And I was like, are you kidding me?”

However, now Gotterup says that this situation “changed my whole focus of like trying to take down Rory to like, screw this guy. Like, yeah, honestly, it did.” But part of the reason behind this irritation also came because Gotterup was in a “comfortable spot” on Sunday, ahead of McIlroy and Marco Penge.

“I thought I was probably just cruising along, and then I got to like, all right, you know, like this is it. Like, this is my time to like, if I’m, if I’m not going to let this rules official, like, take this away from me, kind of thing.” Gotterup’s group teed off last on Sunday, but tournament officials had to get creative by using a two-tee system due to looming weather threats on Scotland’s shoreline. Then, when the shot clock kicked in, fog and rain started swirling in, making the back nine a lot tougher.

Perhaps that’s why Gotterup’s 15-under-265 win against the tournament favorite Rory McIlroy felt so sweet. He even admitted it, saying following his win, “I definitely was the villain out there a little bit. There was a lot of ‘Rory’ and not many ‘Chris.’ I felt like I was ready and prepared mentally. It feels great.” But roughly a month has passed since this moment, and Chris Gotterup is already looking ahead to the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Chris Gotterup is looking for a solid showing at East Lake amid Ryder Cup talks

Chris Gotterup’s breakout season on the PGA Tour could lead to a coveted spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup squad, taking on Europe at Bethpage Black in September. With a win at the Genesis Scottish Open and a third at The Open, Gotterup’s stats are compelling: fourth in scoring average (69.2), ninth in driving distance (316.3 yards), and second in greens in regulation. These numbers back up his chances of making the team.

Gotterup’s focus is on performing well in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the first event being the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That would potentially raise his chances of earning his Ryder Cup debut. On the Fore Play Podcast, he said, “For me right now my focus is on East Lake. I have got to go and have a good couple of weeks here and earn my place there… So if I made it, it would be the coolest thing ever, but if I didn’t I have still had a pretty cool year.” Sitting 22nd in the FedExCup standings, Gotterup’s chances of making the top 30 for the Tour Championship are strong.

If Gotterup plays through the playoffs like he did in the British Isles, the case for Gotterup will surely become too loud for Bradley to ignore. He’s relaxed about his chances, saying, “I am playing with house money at the moment. I shouldn’t say I don’t care, but I won’t be distraught if it doesn’t happen.” With the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black looming, Gotterup’s FedExCup playoff run could be his ticket to the team.