PGA Tour Pro Forgets Painful Loss as He Pulls Off Surprise Move After Gary Woodland Victory

For nearly three years, Gary Woodland worked to show he still had what it takes to win big tournaments. On Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course, he proved it by shooting a 3-under 67 to win the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open at -21. This was his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. But the most meaningful part of the day wasn’t about his score. It happened on the 18th fairway, when the players he had just beaten paused to let him enjoy the moment.

“We play an individual sport out here, but I wasn’t alone today. Anyone struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up. Just keep fighting.”

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Woodland acknowledged the crowd on the 18th, visibly moved by the moment.

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Min Woo Lee, the defending champion, and Nicolai Højgaard, the runner-up, allowed Woodland to walk ahead to the green. Lee signaled to the gallery, encouraging their support. The moment was captured and shared widely on social media.

“Min Woo Lee hyping up the crowd as Gary Woodland takes the winner’s walk up 18. What an awesome moment.”

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The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing over 17,000 views. Højgaard also commented on the significance of the gesture.

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“We thought it was appropriate to let him have his moment. It was a pretty cool moment for Gary and it was cool to see.”

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Woodland finished five shots ahead of Højgaard. The $1.782 million winner’s check is his largest since Pebble Beach. Two weeks prior, he spoke with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard and addressed the challenges he faced.

“Inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie.”

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Since his craniotomy in September 2023, he has dealt with PTSD. The surgery removed a lesion from his brain, directly affecting the area responsible for fear. He struggled during tournaments, nearly withdrawing at the Procore Championship last fall. After speaking publicly, he said he felt a significant sense of relief. In Houston, he wore custom cleats designed by Ceci, a young patient with a brain tumor. Woodland called their connection a team effort in facing a shared challenge.

Lee knew all of this. The entire field did.

This context made Lee’s gesture more than a simple courtesy. As the defending champion at Memorial Park, Lee had won here at -20 the previous year, finishing one shot ahead of Woodland and Scottie Scheffler. He entered 2026 ranked 31st in the world, with a T2 at Pebble Beach earlier in the season. He arrived to defend his title, but chose to give up the spotlight in that moment.

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The actions on the 18th fairway were part of a longstanding tradition in golf.

Gary Woodland’s Moment Echoes Golf’s Oldest Unwritten Rule

In 1977 at Turnberry, Tom Watson needed one last putt to win the Duel in the Sun. Jack Nicklaus called for silence so Watson could finish, then walked off the green with his arm around him. On Sunday, Lee showed the same respect: a competitor acknowledging when the moment belongs to someone else.

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Lee went further. He did not just step aside. He turned to the crowd, raised his arms, and asked them to celebrate the man he had tried to beat all week. The usual expectation is to yield. Lee chose to lead.

In February 2025, the PGA Tour gave Woodland the Courage Award. Woodland and his wife, Gabby, matched the $25,000 donation to Champion Charities, supporting brain tumor research. The golf community already knew Woodland’s character. On Sunday at Memorial Park, Lee showed what kind of competitor he is.

The gallery stopped chanting so Woodland could make his final par putt. Five feet. Silence. The putt dropped, and the crowd erupted.

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Golf is supposed to be an individual sport. On Sunday, it was not.