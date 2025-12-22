PGA Tour Pro Fuels LIV Golf Defection Rumors With Questionable Actions

Essentials Inside The Story Si Woo Kim's deleted post.

Is Kim going to join LIV Golf?

Why does LIV Golf want to recruit South Korean players?

This PGA Tour pro seems to be extremely confused about what he wants to do in the future. Just a week prior, the South Korean pro golfer was touted to captain the rebranded Ironheads GC squad. Surprisingly, even as things were looking all set, the golfer suddenly announced that he will not be signing with the Saudi-backed league. Instead, the PGA Tour pro pointed out that he will be participating in the upcoming Sony Open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So who are we talking about? Well, it is none other than Si Woo Kim. Notably, his latest act has left fans confused. Cementing his allegiance to the PGA, he wrote a week back, “Okay guys see you @sonyopenhawaii.” Surprisingly, it was found that Kim had deleted his post regarding his participation at the Sony Open. And this has once again sent golf fans into a frenzy.

Following his earlier announcement, fans were bracing up to see Kim kickstart his year with a win. After all, he has already won the Sony Open back in 2023. Unfortunately, now that the post has been taken down, it is uncertain whether Kim will be making an appearance at the event or not. Moreover, this action has also resulted in some widespread speculations regarding whether Kim is currently reconsidering his decision about joining the LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, the situation was pretty much a done deal between the two. As per the reports, Scott O’Neil confirmed that Kim would replace Kevin Na at the Becko East GC. Unfortunately, right at the last moment, an alleged fallout between the two resulted in Kim backing out. Reporting the same, Flushing It wrote on X, “It is true that Kim Si-woo, like many Korean players, has been offered a recruitment. However, Kim Si-woo finally expressed his intention to remain on the PGA Tour.”

With Kim seemingly reconsidering, here’s why the LIV decided to try and recruit him in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reason behind LIV Golf aiming to sign Asian golfers like Si Woo Kim

In the last season of 2025, LIV Golf pulled off quite a few successful events in Asian countries. However, most of the events were hosted in similar venues, and that included Hong Kong and Singapore mostly. But amid these events, one particular event in Asia indeed turned out to be impeccable. In South Korea, the Saudi-backed league organised the inaugural LIV Golf Korea tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. It was held from May 2 to 4 in 2025. And it turned out to be a grand success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 24: Si Woo Kim of the International Team plays his shot from the ninth tee prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The event garnered a huge viewership and was a success even in terms of attendance. Bryson DeChambeau and the Crushers GC won the event. This event acted as the catalyst behind pushing the LIV Golf authorities to expand their league in Asia.

While LIV decided to approach Min Woo Lee to execute their plan, he rejected the offer. And that convinced them to reach out to Si Woo Kim and SungJae Im. Now, as the situation appears chaotic, only time will reveal how the future will turn out for the league.