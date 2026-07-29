PGA Tour Pro Gets Questioned by Eight Border Agents After GPS Blunder

All Si Woo Kim wanted to do was grab dinner on Tuesday night; instead, he found himself on a bridge to Canada, explaining his visit to eight border patrol officers. The four-time PGA winner is in Detroit this week for the Rocket Classic, set for Thursday. Two days before the tournament, fellow PGA Tour player Michael S. Kim invited Si Woo out for dinner. What followed, however, was anything but an ordinary night out. Michael shared the funny incident on X.

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“There’s a solid Korean BBQ restaurant I always go to when I’m in Detroit. I text Si Woo, wanna grab dinner tonight at this place? He goes sure.”

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Si Woo entered the restaurant’s name into Google Maps and started driving, without thinking much. It wasn’t until the 31-year-old reached the border crossing into Canada that he realized his blunder. Turns out the restaurant name Michael had shared belonged to two establishments.

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One was in Detroit, and the other was in Canada. Si Woo, who was staying closer to the border, found the Canadian restaurant closer and drove there. When Si Woo reached the bridge, he realized that accidentally driving to Canada wasn’t his only mistake.

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“He doesn’t have a passport, just his wallet,” Michael tweeted. “He tries to turn back, but it’s already too late [because] it’s a one-way [road] and there are multiple signs telling him he can’t turn back.”

With no other options in sight, Si Woo drove up to the port of entry and explained the situation to a border patrol officer. Si Woo told the officer that he was driving to a restaurant for dinner with a friend, but accidentally ended up at the border. The officer wasn’t surprised.

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“The officer goes, ok don’t worry, happens all the time actually,” Michael continued. “But I can’t let you go back, so you have to go across Canada and then talk to the officers on the other side.”

Following the officer’s instructions, Si Woo did exactly that. However, when he eventually turned around and tried to re-enter the U.S. from the Canadian side, he had to wait 45 minutes before he could explain his situation to a different officer. But the situation became even funnier: Si Woo ended up explaining his situation to eight border patrol officers. Michael explained:

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“He’s super nervous, but tries to explain what happened. He points to his courtesy car and says I’m here for the golf tournament. This officer is not sure what to do, so they drive the car to the side and call another officer… then another… then another until 8!!!”

By this point, officers had surrounded Si Woo’s car, speaking among themselves as they tried to figure out what to do with the unusual situation. According to Michael, the agents even searched the four-time PGA Tour winner’s car for weapons and asked him whether he had any drugs or weapons on him. Eventually, though, officials cleared the South Korean and allowed him to leave.

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“Night ended with a nice [Korean-BBQ] dinner about 90 minutes later than we had originally planned,” Michael concluded.

In golf’s history spanning decades, no similar incident appears to have occurred. Si Woo himself hasn’t commented on the matter at the time of writing. But with the tournament now ahead of him, it may not be long before he shares his thoughts on the bizarre incident.

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The incident comes shortly after the PGA Tour entered a multi-year partnership with global insurance organization Sompo to sponsor a new tournament. The event will replace the Rocket Classic next year before the yet-to-be-named tournament becomes part of the Championship Series in 2028.