PGA Tour Pro Had No Plans to Surpass Rory McIlroy With Unexpected Record

A PGA Tour newcomer rarely shakes up the sport’s power hierarchy, yet Aldrich Potgieter has done precisely that. The 21-year-old has surged past Rory McIlroy in driving distance this season. He has posted eye-opening numbers that place him on track for a historic mark. However, he never intended to do so.

“When I was 16, I grew three inches and started outrunning everyone. Chasing big distance had never been my intention,” Aldrich Potgieter told Golf Digest.

He doesn’t focus on driving every shot to the farthest part of the fairway. Instead, the Rocket Classic winner aims to ensure accuracy and consistency. But thanks to his powerful drives, he won the South Australian Junior Master in 2020, when he was 16. He won the event by a substantial 9-stroke margin. He continued with the powerful strikes as he joined the PGA Tour in 2023. And now, he has surpassed McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy has an average driving distance from the tee of 323 yards. He has hit 37,472 over 116 drives. On the other hand, Aldrich Potgieter hit an average of 325 yards. The 21-year-old hit 35,754 of his 110 drives. He credits the instincts he got from playing other sports for his driving success.

“I think the body awareness I developed from other sports made the difference. I started competing internationally,” Aldrich Potgieter said.

During college days, the South African played other sports, including rugby and wrestling, which helped him cover long distances. Defeating Rory McIlroy isn’t an easy feat. Despite standing just 5 feet 9 inches tall, the Northern Irishman is one of the longest drivers in the game. He has ranked among the top 10 in SG: Off the Tee since 2010, except for 2012 and 2014-2015, when his stats were not registered. Back in 2014, McIlroy revealed his secret to long hits.

“Just trying to put it all into hitting the golf ball and impact,” the 2025 Masters winner said.

When he is at the top of his backswing, he channels all his energy into the swing to try to hit it hard. However, it is not easy to copy what the 29x PGA Tour winner does. When someone swings in full force, it becomes challenging to balance. It requires intense training on balance and mastering the trail leg action to make a powerful swing without losing balance.

Since Aldrich Potgieter played rugby and wrestling, he already has training in balance and footwork, which he might be using unintentionally in golf. Balance is key to every aspect of wrestling, from takedowns and defense to scrambling and controlling position. And in rugby, it helps with evading or breaking tackles, catching high balls, and rucks.

Aldrich Potgieter’s strong driving helps him get closer to the hole faster, which plays a crucial role in improving his chances of winning. In fact, it was a key to his maiden PGA Tour title.

Aldrich Potgieter’s driving at the Rocket Classic 2025

At the Rocket Classic 2025, Aldrich Potgieter finished 22 under par with rounds of 62-70-65-69. He finished tied for the top position alongside Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk after the regulation rounds. It was a long playoff, comprising five rounds. All three cleared the first round, and Chris Kirk was eliminated in the second. The South African golfer and Max Greyserman continued through the fifth round, where Potgieter defeated his rival with a birdie on the par-3 15th hole.

It was his long drives that helped him get that victory. His average driving distance at the event was 337.2 yards, more than anyone else. 374 yards was his longest drive. Combined with 100% sand saves, 85.71% greens in regulation, 3.710 SG: Off The Tee, and 12.725 SG: Total, his drives set the foundation for his win.

Even during the final playoff round, he hit a 152-yard drive, while Greyserman had hit 146 yards. With only 17 feet and 10 inches to the hole, this paved the way for the South African to make a birdie and defeat the American golfer.

Aldrich Potgieter’s rise shows how natural instincts, steady growth, and multi-sport grounding can shape a game in unexpected ways. As his driving numbers continue to set him apart, his journey hints at even bigger moments ahead.