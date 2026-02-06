PGA Tour Pro Is Livid After Waiting ‘All Day’ at WM Phoenix Open, Only to Hear Bad News

Dylan Wu didn’t mince words when he called out the PGA Tour on February 3. Lashing out about being excluded from the WM Phoenix Open field, the fully exempt player pointed to a glaring inconsistency: WMPO had returned to regular full-field status, yet the Tour allowed it to be “special”, the only full-field event that doesn’t include all fully exempt members. For a pro ranked 72nd in FedEx Cup standings and already shut out of Signature events, this felt like another door slammed in his face.

Three days later, Wu’s frustration reached its breaking point. On February 6, Dylan Wu wrote on X, “Bummer to not get into WMPO this week in my backyard. Waited around as first alternate all day. Only fully exempt player on Tour to not get in the event. I guess #playbetter 🤷‍♂️.”

Wu had spent an entire day at TPC Scottsdale hoping for a withdrawal, only to watch the tournament start without him.

Here’s where it gets messy.

The WM Phoenix Open started as an elevated event in 2022 with a $20M purse. The Tour stripped that Signature status in 2024 and bumped it back to a regular full-field tournament. But the field stayed at 123 players rather than expanding. And the reason was Brooks Koepka’s late return from LIV Golf. The five-time major champion got added without displacing anyone, so the Tour tacked on two alternates to avoid solo pairings. That still wasn’t enough for Dylan Wu.

Interestingly, he wasn’t alone in this. Lee Hodges, another fully exempt player, got shut out, too. Hodges closed 2025 with four top-10s and six top-25s, then tied for sixth at this year’s Sony Open. Notably, he sat as the 10th alternate.

Golf analyst Ron Klos didn’t hold back, sharing thoughts that echo Dylan Wu’s frustration.

He wrote on X, “I’m sorry, but there is no world where Lee Hodges, who has eight top-11 finishes in the last 15 months, should be 10th alternate behind the likes of Pontus Nyholm, A.J. Ewart, and Marcelo Rozo.”

What Klos pointed out is true. Pontus Nyholm, who earned his 2026 status through the Korn Ferry Tour, had missed three straight cuts this year before getting into Phoenix. A.J. Ewart, a Q-School graduate, had managed two top-50s and one missed cut, hardly lights-out form.

Both were added to the field thanks to the Koepka expansion, which also brought in Lanto Griffin and Jackson Suber the previous week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Meanwhile, Hodges, with eight top-11 finishes in 15 months, sat at home.

The Tour’s field had room for Koepka and a headlining cast led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth. Just not for Wu or Hodges.

While Dylan Wu waited, another player slipped into the WM Phoenix Open Field.

Dylan Wu shut out while Marcelo Rozo slipped through

Wu’s exclusion stung even more when 36-year-old rookie Marcelo Rozo got the call. Rozo earned his PGA Tour card through Q-School after grinding for 14 years on various circuits. When JJ Spaun withdrew, Rozo received a late entry and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at TPC Scottsdale.

The timing couldn’t have been more ironic. While Wu waited all day as first alternate with full Tour status, Rozo, struggling through 2026 with missed cuts at the Sony Open and American Express, got in through the alternate list. He’d barely scraped by with a T65 at the Farmers Insurance Open just days earlier.

Rozo’s 14-year journey to earn his card deserves respect. But the optics were harsh: a rookie with three shaky starts got in while established players like Wu and Hodges, both with stronger recent form, watched from outside the ropes.

Wu’s public callout wasn’t just frustration; it exposed systemic inconsistency. When full status doesn’t guarantee entry to full-field events, the criteria is murky. The alternate system prioritizes timing over credentials. For Wu, this wasn’t about Rozo. It was about a broken system that needed fixing before more fully exempt players got left behind.