PGA Tour Pro, Jay Monahan Mourn FedEx Founder Fred Smith’s Death at 80: ‘Saddened to Hear’

Fred Smith took the first step to revolutionize the world in 1973 with the foundation of FedEx, a small delivery service that eventually turned into a giant within the next few decades. Skip 13 years, and Fred Smith eventually dipped his foot into the world of golf, and more specifically, the PGA Tour. In 1986, FedEx became the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Memphis tournament, the Federal Express St. Jude Classic. Over the years, the event has evolved, with FedEx sponsoring a World Golf Championships event from 2019 to 2022 and a FedExCup Playoffs event since 2022.

Given his legacy in the golf world, the recent news has shocked the golf world. As per the latest updates, the Marine Corps veteran passed away at the age of 80. And prominent names on the PGA Tour are in mourning. Jay Monahan said, “The PGA TOUR is saddened to learn of the passing of Frederick W. Smith the visionary of FedEx who led every day with tremendous character and values.”

PGA Tour pro, Billy Horschel, said, “As a PGA Tour player, I can’t thank Fred and FedEx enough for their unwavering commitment to the Tour and its players. Your partnership has been a vital factor in the growth of the Tour and its players and will continue to play a major role going forward”

This is a developing story…