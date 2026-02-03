PGA Tour Pro Loses His Cool After Being Denied Entry Into WM Phoenix Open Field

The PGA Tour caravan will be reaching TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 5, 2026, for the WM Phoenix Open. With a stacked 123-player field, the competition is expected to be an intriguing one for fans and players alike. However, PGA Tour star Dylan Wu isn’t to be pleased with the fact that he has been left out.

Lashing out about how he has been left out of the WMPO field, Wu pointed out “It’s my 5th season on Tour, 3rd with FULL status and only played once.”

This was in response to golf enthusiast Ron Klos’ X post, which read, “I’m sorry, but there is no world where Lee Hodges, who has eight top-11 finishes in the last 15 months, should be 10th alternate behind the likes of Pontus Nyholm, A.J. Ewart, and Marcelo Rozo.”



“Agreed. The WMPO is back to a regular full field event and for some reason they’re “special” and the Tour says they’re allowed to be the only full field event that doesn’t include ALL Fully exempt members,” Wu’s response included.



The entire fiasco stemmed right after the PGA Tour released the field for the WM Phoenix Open 2026. Wu, who is fifth on the alternate list, found it pretty unjust. A closer look at his past season’s performances reveal why Wu looks so agitated.

He secured one top-10 finish and several other notable finishes throughout 2025. His standout performance of the year came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished in a tie for 4th. Wu also performed well at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a strong T10 finish, contributing to a season where he made 16 cuts in 27 starts.

Meanwhile, Hodges secured as many as four top 10 finishes. He also had six top 25 finishes to round off an impressive 2025. Hodges kicked off his 2025 in style, securing a T10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He immediately followed it up with a T9 finish to end the Farmers Insurance Open on a stellar note. Much to the delight of his fans, Hodges has carried that form to 2026. Playing in the Sony Open this year, the 30-year-old finished strong at T6, making a strong case for himself.

However, Wu and Hodges are not the only notable names missing from the WM Phoenix Open 2026. There are more.

Star-studded absences headline 2026 WM Phoenix Open field

It was at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open when Brooks Koepka last teed off alongside Scottie Scheffler for a PGA Tour event. Since then, four years have passed. Just weeks after that, Koepka parted ways with the PGA Tour and joined LIV. World Golf Championships Dell Match Play was the last PGA Tour event Koepka played in back in March 2022 before joining the Saudi-backed league.

Now, yet again, the names have been listed under the field of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. Notably, while 123 pros will be teeing off at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course on February 5, several major names are missing from the field for the WM Phoenix Open.

The prominent names which are missing from the field for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open are Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, and Russell Henley. Although Justin Thomas played at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, most of these names were missing from the field in the previous year.