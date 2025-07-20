PGA Tour Pro Lost Caddie Hours Before Open but Went Home $1.7 Million Richer Anyway

The 2025 Farmers Insurance winner came into Royal Portrush with high hopes and heavy disruption. His longtime caddie, Eric Larson, who turned his life around after serving a 10-year prison sentence for drug charges, was denied entry into the UK due to his criminal record. “Eric told me after the Travelers that he was having trouble getting in… then he hired a law firm, the PGA Tour wrote a letter, the R&A wrote a letter, I wrote a letter,” Harris English explained. “We tried to appeal it… the government came back and said no again.”

Left without his trusted bagman at one of the biggest tournaments of the year, English had to lean on his putting coach, Ramon Bescansa, to carry the bag. Still, despite the emotional setback, he delivered one of the best performances of his season. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. English walked away from The Open Championship with a solo second-place finish after shooting 13-under-par to finish T2, collecting $1.75 million in the process.

Yet, the money might pale in comparison to what the result could mean for his Ryder Cup chances. With major earnings counting 1.5x in Ryder Cup points, a solo second—or even tied second—gives him a massive leap toward qualifying for Bethpage, and it seems the golfer understands the weight of it. “To me, the Ryder Cup is the pinnacle of our sport,” he said. In 10th place in the U.S. standings entering the week, English may have just punched his ticket with this performance. The absence of Larson, however, was still deeply felt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“It’s just disappointing trying to win an Open without him this week. I miss having him,” English admitted. “He has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever seen.” From his inspiring journey post-prison to his steadying presence on-course, Larson’s role goes far beyond yardages and club selections. “He’s not proud of what he did… but he’s turned his life around,” English added. “There’s no day on the golf course that he’s not having a good time.” While English hopes to have Larson back by his side soon, for now, he proved he can still shine on the biggest stages, and that spark hasn’t gone unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harris English is done with Ryder Cup ‘FOMO’, and Keegan Bradley sees that.

Harris English isn’t hiding how badly he wants another shot at the Ryder Cup. Sitting 10th in the U.S. standings, the same position he held in 2021 when he made the team as a captain’s pick, English knew just how thin the margin is, but not anymore. He’s not leaving anything to chance. With a win at Torrey Pines, a T12 at the Masters, a T2 at the PGA Championship, and now a T2 at The Open, English is hitting form when it matters most. “The Ryder Cup is definitely on my list,” he said on The Loop podcast.

“I’m not getting any younger; I’m about to turn 36 this summer. I had an unbelievable time at Whistling Straits. Once you make one of those teams, you never want to miss them again. You get serious FOMO. It’s the pinnacle of our sport.” With the final major now in the books, English knows the next few weeks will define his fate, and he’s doing everything he can to stay on the right side of history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And lucky for him, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has taken notice. When asked during The Open about his thoughts on the American performances, Bradley didn’t hesitate. “When I look at the leaderboard, that’s my first thought – where are the boys at?” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “And when I see them up there, I’m excited. Brian’s playing good, Harris [English] is playing good, so that’s a good thing.”

It’s clear English’s run hasn’t gone under the radar. Bradley, who had once said he wouldn’t play unless he qualified on points, is now being pressed about taking on a playing-captain role after his recent surge. “I’m focused on being the captain,” he said. As the final events before Bethpage approach, English has done everything in his power to prove he belongs, and with Bradley backing him, it’s hard not to think he’s earned his spot.