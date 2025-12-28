PGA Tour Pro Makes ‘Weird’ Confession About His Abrupt Debut at $500M Tech League

Essentials Inside The Story Conner's Thoughts

Corey Conners is about to make a little bit of history (even if the moment comes under unusual circumstances). When the lights turn on for the TGL’s season-two opener at the end of this year, the Canadian will become the first golfer from his country to tee off in Tiger Woods’ tech-driven league. And this would give him the opportunity to step into a spotlight that might feel more unfamiliar than exciting.

Despite being the top golfer of his country, the development has turned out to be overwhelming. “It’s kind of a weird feeling not being part of the team during the inaugural season when they won. But we’re stepping in and will try to represent them well and get the team off to a good start”, Conners said while having a conversation with Sportsnet.ca.

The indoor arena, massive screens, and fast-paced format of the tech league are far removed from traditional tour golf. The Canadian golfer shared that about a year ago, in January 2025, he took shots in the SoFi Center. Additionally, to make sure that he gets comfortable with the virtual format of the sport, Conners has been practicing for the last few days.

Looking forward to the event, he said, “That part will be unique. I didn’t contribute at all last year, but hopefully we can get them going in the right direction this year.” Sharing his experience, he added, “The feeling of hitting is very unique. It’s still simulator golf, but I’ve hit a lot of balls in my own simulator at home, and they are pretty confined. (But) there’s a huge open space (at the SoFi Center,) and you get a pretty good grasp of what you’re trying to do with each shot with the screen being so big. It’s a cool feeling being in there.”

The 33-year-old is part of Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, because Atlanta Drive’s lineup has been hit by back-to-back withdrawals. With multiple stars sidelined due to injury, Conners’ unexpected arrival sets the tone for a season already full of surprises.

Injury woes shake TGL as Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler pull out

TGL had quite an unprecedented success in its debut year. But unfortunately, this time around, the league is going through some significant downsides. Initially, the league was criticized for its lack of competition. However, despite the negative talk, the league stood firm due to the involvement of several big-name players. For example, the likes of Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler emerged as the biggest stars of the tech-extravaganza.

Unfortunately, come this year, neither of the two stars will be available to play in Woods’ league. Thomas, who was struggling with his back, had opted for a microdiscectomy and thus, will be out of action for an indefinite period. Thomas will not only miss TGL but also the early events of 2026. Now, to further add to the disappointment, Rickie Fowler, too, has withdrawn from the tournament, citing injury concerns.

Struggling with injuries throughout the year, Fowler played his final professional golf tournament at the BMW Championship. Reflecting on his status, Fowler recently said, “I had some shoulder issues all year. Luckily, I played well enough to earn some time off. I only hit balls a few times, and I’ve probably played about six rounds now. Still a little slow.” As such, the TGL will be relying on other players this time around.