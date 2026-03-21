PGA Tour Pro Once Rejected Tiger Woods’s Facetime for Unexpected Reason

It’s not every day you get a FaceTime from Tiger Woods. But when you do and still manage to miss it, you might just be Kevin Kisner. His wife could not believe it either, and honestly, neither can we. But this is the same guy who made Woods laugh in their first TGL match. And the story behind that missed call is just as funny.

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“I fell asleep right after y’all won and woke up to, like, missed FaceTimes from Tiger and Max, and my wife’s like, ‘You’re the only person in the world that declined Tiger Woods FaceTime in the history of the earth,'” Kisner recalled. “And I was like, I was sleepy, babe. She woke me up and said, “Tiger’s on FaceTime,” and I was like, I’m out, I’m asleep,” said Akshay Bhatia and Kevin Kisner on the Foreplay Pod.

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Those calls were coming in after the victorious moment. Jupiter Links had just defeated Boston Common Golf 9-5 in the TGL semifinals, earning their ticket to the finale against Los Angeles Golf Club. Kisner will be back in the lineup for the opener on March 23, replacing an unavailable Akshay Bhatia. So yes, Woods had every reason to be on the phone. The duo’s dynamic only adds to this story.

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During Jupiter Links’ inaugural TGL match in January 2025, Kisner unleashed a spectacular bunker shot that flew straight into the flagstick, causing the entire arena to erupt in laughter, including Woods. In February 2025, the 50-year-old provided his moment, mishearing a 99-yardage as 199. Kisner and Tom Kim collapsed laughing courtside. So did the community.

“One of the most embarrassing moments of my golf career just happened,” Woods said on the ESPN broadcast back then.

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Underneath the laughter, the 15x winner does hold Kisner accountable.

Earlier in 2026, Woods pulled Kisner aside and basically told him to sort his game out or find a new team. Kisner took that seriously. He went out, led the entire six-man field in strokes gained, and helped Jupiter Links beat defending champions Atlanta Drive GC 8-6. On the contrary, the 4x PGA Tour winner also has advice for the 15x major champion.

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Kevin Kisner presses Tiger Woods on match readiness before Augusta

Kisner continues to challenge Woods. Ahead of Jupiter Links’ semifinal on the same podcast, Kisner suggested a game plan to the 82x Tour winner.

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“If you’re going to play Augusta, you’ve got to play in our final championship match. It’s just a must, because you can’t just wing it at Augusta and not give us anything,” Kisner said bluntly, adding, “If you can’t do that, you can’t play Augusta, Tiger.”

Woods has not played a single TGL match as a player this season, though he has remained a consistent presence at Jupiter Links matches. Kisner’s logic is simple: if Woods needs competitive reps before Augusta, the TGL Final on March 23 is the perfect opportunity. True to form, Woods gave nothing away.

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“He just laughs at stuff like that so you never get anything out of him,” Kisner admitted.

That non-answer is very Tiger Woods, but with the Masters around the corner, Kisner’s point is difficult to argue against.