PGA Tour Pro Opens Up About Leaning on Scottie Scheffler During Career-Changing Season

The PGA Tour season is reaching a decisive point, with players battling for playoff spots and Tour cards. Alex Fitzpatrick, however, remains calm, thanks to adopting the mindset Scottie Scheffler has shown while handling the pressure of being World No. 1.

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“Yeah, I think the hunger never really goes away. You come here every week with the intention to win; that’s ultimately the goal of every tournament you play. But I’m comparing myself to last October where I was fighting for my card. I’m in a super privileged position now where I don’t have to stress about keeping my card for a little bit. So I think I’m just trying to take it all in,” Alex Fitzpatrick said ahead of the Wyndham Championship when asked how he balances staying calm amid the constant hunger of winning on the PGA Tour.

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“And also I think with a lot going on just outside of golf, you realize that the golf is great, but it’s also not you as a person. I think that’s where you see videos like Scottie Scheffler talking about his life outside of golf and what’s important. I think you’ve got to try to take that away and onto the golf course so you’re not as stressed and annoyed out there.”

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Fitzpatrick spent last year chasing a top‑10 finish on the DP World Tour but fell short, finishing 62nd with 894.50 points. His turning point came when he and brother Matt won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, earning him PGA Tour membership.

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Since joining in late April, five top‑10 finishes in ten starts have vaulted him to 19th in the FedEx Cup rankings. That leap reflects not only his improved play but also his calmer mindset.

Scheffler, by contrast, carries the weight of being World No. 1. At the 2026 US Open, he said, “So no matter what, I think as a player and as a professional athlete, you’re never going to live up to the expectations of people.”

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The 20-time PGA Tour winner even went on to say that even if he does complete the Grand Slam, he will still focus on what’s next. He even said that golf is only fulfilling from a sense of accomplishment, but it does satisfy the deepest places in your heart.

Fitzpatrick has embraced that philosophy. He no longer worries about external expectations or constant pressure to win, instead focusing on composure, something reflected in his results.

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It’s not just his mentality, though, that changed once he got to the PGA Tour.

Alex Fitzpatrick reveals how his life changed after the Zurich Classic

When asked about the changes in his life, the English professional revealed how the entire environment he used to live in had changed. Earlier, he stayed with his parents because he was trying to save money to play golf. But after getting the PGA Tour card, he has now moved to the USA. He stays in his own apartment, and that, for him, is the “biggest thing.”

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Besides that, he managed to play well in golf and tick a lot of boxes on his goals. He said that he used to have a goal of getting the PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 10 of non-exempt players in the Race to Dubai rankings. However, that chance was blown to pieces last year. But now, he has exemption status running until 2028.

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He also appreciates the grind. from PGA Tour Canada to the Korn Ferry and Challenger Tours, then the DP World Tour, before finally reaching the PGA Tour. That journey, he says, makes him value every step of his career.