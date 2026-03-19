PGA Tour Pro Opens Up on Tiger Woods Granting Him ‘Sick’ Privilege Most Players Can Only Dream Of

In addition to competing, players at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas also wait to spend some quality time with Tiger Woods. And Akshay Bhatia seems to have found his way into that rare orbit. Before the texts and the familiarity, there were hints that he wasn’t just another name on the board, such as his accidental on-air nickname, “Ashtray.” And most players spend their entire careers hoping to have that kind of proximity to Woods.

“I mean, yeah. I think it’s obviously amazing. To be around him is cool, and the amount of people that want to be in his inner circle, it’s just hard. The opportunity to play for his team is awesome,” said Bhatia, speaking on the ‘ForePlay Podcast.’

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He further added, “The first time I ever met Tiger, I was as nervous as anyone, you know. But now it’s like our text exchange and the fact that he’s texting me after winning or just being in contention is pretty sick.”

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Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Akshay Bhatia of the United States looks on during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 14, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 14 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602140913

In an interview with Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, Bhatia discussed his relationship with the American icon. Bhatia observed that as Woods approaches the end of his career, he has become more approachable. He is more inclined to share and allow younger players to learn from him now that he has accomplished nearly everything the sport has to offer. Bhatia went on to say that if Woods had been at the top of his game, things might have been very different.

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Being an integral member of Woods’ TGL team, Jupiter Links GC, Bhatia is being closely mentored by the golf legend. Explaining the dynamics within the team, the 24-year-old PGA Tour pro described it as peak brotherhood. Bhatia pointed out how he has struck up a close bond of friendship not only with Woods but also with the likes of Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. He also termed his first meeting with the legend as ‘surreal.’

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Additionally, a recent glimpse of his incredible bond with Woods was on full display. During the Augusta Masters, Woods affectionately gave him the nickname of ‘Ashtray,’ which immediately went viral all over social media.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Bhatia has spoken highly about Woods.

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Akshay Bhatia treats Tiger Woods as his ‘brother’

Coming in proximity to Woods has borne some rich fruits for Bhatia. At just 24 years old, Bhatia has three PGA Tour wins under his belt. Last season, especially, was something that Bhatia would remember for a long time, since he finished third at The Players Championship and is in the 3rd spot in the FedEx Cup standings in 2026.

Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 08: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Akshay Bhatia speaks to the media after winning in a playoff the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard on March 8, 2026, at Arnold Palmers Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 08 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26030875

Looking at his recent surge, Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC invited him to join the LIV Golf this year. Politely turning down the offer, the PGA Tour pro immediately became a part of the TGL, with Woods himself announcing his arrival with a “Lefty has arrived” announcement.

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Speaking about the 50-year-old at a TGL presser, Bhatia said, “But once you get to know Tiger, he’s like a brother. It’s really cool for us to experience that, that different side, not him as a golfer but him as a person. It’s really cool for us.”

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Thus, with things looking rosy for Bhatia, fans would be eager to see how things pan out for him in the future.