PGA Tour Pro Promises ‘Plenty of Trash Talk’ as Charley Hull Joins Him for Unique Golf Event

Charity golf events usually bring smiles, handshakes, and friendly competition. But Charley Hull isn’t showing up to Austin next week just to be nice. The English star wrapped her LPGA season at the CME Group Tour Championship on November 23, finishing tied for 16th. Now she’s heading straight to the Tito’s Shorties Classic with one clear message for her male competitors.

“I’m looking forward to tuning up the boys.” Hull declared her intentions in a video announcing her participation. The 29-year-old world No. 6 will face three PGA Tour pros at Butler Pitch & Putt on November 29. Ben Griffin acknowledged what’s coming.

“I guarantee you there’s going to be a lot of banter, especially from Keith.” Griffin’s comment set the stage for a competitive showdown disguised as charity.

The fourth annual Tito’s Shorties Classic brings together Griffin, Hull, Jake Knapp, and Keith Mitchell at Austin’s historic 76-year-old course. Doors open at noon CST, with golf action starting at 1 PM. Amanda Balionis makes a special return to golf commentary for the event alongside Dan Rapaport from Skratch, with additional commentary from Aaron Chewning and Hannah Aslesen of St. André Golf.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will donate $500,000 total based on finishing positions. First place earns $250,000 for the winner’s chosen charity, while second place earns $125,000, third earns $75,000, and fourth earns $50,000. Additionally, all ticket sales and merchandise proceeds benefit Puppies & Golf, Balionis’s nonprofit that supports animal shelters and connects veterans with service dogs.

The event has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut. That inaugural edition featured Harry Higgs, Harold Varner III, Pat Perez, and Joel Dahmen playing Wolf format at Butler Pitch & Putt. The 2024 version paired PGA Tour pros with Bob Does Sports content creators in team competitions. Now Hull becomes the first LPGA star to compete in the event’s history.

Butler Pitch & Putt itself adds unique charm to the competition. The 9-hole, par-27 course features holes ranging from 60 to 105 yards, totaling just 805 yards. Created from a former clay mine operated by Butler Brick Company, the course opened in 1949. Holes 1 and 2 still play down into the old mine bottom. Mitchell perfectly captured the venue’s appeal.

“The Butler Pitch & Putt in Austin is honestly the most fun version of golf I can think of because it really, it’s constant action, it’s quick. It only takes you about an hour to play nine holes. Your level of golf is less important.”

The 2025 format features a modified stableford match over ten holes. Players earn 1 point for par, 2 points for birdie, and 5 points for hole-in-one on holes 1-9. A cross-country 10th hole doubles all point values, potentially deciding the championship on the final shot.

Ben Griffin, Charley Hull, Jake Knapp and Keith Mitchell: Four compelling 2025 stories

Griffin enters as one of 2025’s hottest players. The 29-year-old from Chapel Hill captured three PGA Tour victories this season. He won the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak on April 27, took the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 25, and claimed the World Wide Technology Championship on November 9. His remarkable year earned him a spot on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Hull finished her LPGA season strong despite the 16th-place finish at CME. She reached a career-high world ranking of No. 5 in September 2025, becoming the first Englishwoman to crack the top 5 since rankings began in 2006. Her September victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship highlighted a season that included runner-up finishes at both the AIG Women’s Open and Aramco Houston Championship.

Knapp made history on February 27, shooting 59 at the Cognizant Classic. His bogey-free round featured 12 birdies and became the 15th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history. The 31-year-old also earned his first Tour victory at the 2024 Mexico Open and received a Rookie of the Year nomination.

Mitchell returns as the event’s unofficial ambassador, competing in all four editions. The 33-year-old won the 2019 Honda Classic and remains the only player to participate every year since the event’s inception.

Tickets start at $10 for the 21+ event. The competition will be filmed for a January broadcast release.