PGA Tour Pro Questions Tiger Woods’ Unrealistic Work Ethic That ‘Destroyed’ His Body

For decades, the golf world has believed in endless practice. But even the legendary Tiger Woods, once revealed that running more than 30 miles a week during his early Tour years “pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.” Now, PGA Tour player, Beau Hossler, is pushing back against golf’s culture of overtraining.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hossler, speaking on GOLF’s Subpar podcast with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, pushed back against the notion that professional golfers must dedicate every waking hour to their craft. When asked about the guilt many players feel for not practicing endlessly, Hossler pointed to Tiger Woods’ famous 16-hour training days at Isleworth.

“Maybe that’s possible for him, but I’m saying in my brain, there’s no chance I can focus on anything at a high level for that long.” His response challenges a fundamental assumption in professional golf: that more time automatically equals better results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hossler has moved beyond the guilt that haunts many Tour players. “I would say I’m beyond the point of feeling guilt about not being out there all day,” he explained. “The reality is that I am going to prepare to the best of my ability to play great golf. That is absolutely the primary focus of what I’m doing.”

Hossler’s approach extends beyond simply reducing practice time; he’s actively pursuing outside interests to create a more balanced professional life.

The 30-year-old started his own coffee company, Beaurista, in 2025, operating it himself instead of just licensing his name. Ever since he’s begun branching out and trying new things, he’s also observed a big change in how he interacts with other players; Hossler says that his communication has gotten a lot better in what he calls “the traveling circus of golf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Beau Hossler USA, OCTOBER 10, 2025 – Golf : Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS 2nd round at Yokohama Country Club, Kanagawa, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_306514830

Hossler’s thoughts aren’t simply an idea; Tiger Woods’ career reflects the risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In December 2002, the 15-time major winner had his first knee surgery, which changed the course of his career. He was the best player in 2002, winning the Masters and the U.S. Open and finishing second at the PGA Championship. After that, his performance dropped off. In the next two years, he only finished in the top ten at two majors, which was a big change from how well he had been doing before.

Tiger Woods made it obvious in a GOLFTV video that he regretted running too much. He said that if he could provide advice to his younger self, he would tell him to quit running so much. Those long, hard training sessions that looked like dedication were actually making things worse for years to come.

With Hossler’s own history of injuries, his careful approach makes even more sense. Hossler had to carefully manage a shoulder issue while playing for Texas in the 2016 NCAA Championship. The actual secret to staying on Tour for a long time might be to work smarter, not harder.

ADVERTISEMENT

His balanced approach is also important for him to preserve his PGA Tour card, which he almost lost at The RSM Classic.

The RSM Classic pressure cooker

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2025, the stakes couldn’t have been higher at Sea Island Golf Club. Hossler was ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings when he entered The RSM Classic. He was only three positions away from the top 100, which means he would have full Tour privileges for the next season. The cutline went down to 7-under, which is almost the lowest in Tour history. This made the second round on Friday a test of survival.

Hossler needed to finish in a tie for 42nd place or better to keep his card. He started at 2-under and then shot a 4-under 32 on the front nine of the Plantation Course. The true drama happened on the 17th hole, when he birdied the par-5 eighth hole to get to 7-under.

His approach shot into the bunker on the ninth hole, which was the last par-4 hole, set up the moment. He did the up-and-down to shoot 67 and make the cut right on the number.

For the first time since 2017, the 30-year-old was at risk of losing all of his Tour privileges. Hossler said after the round, “This season’s been challenging.” “I’ve not really put four rounds together, truthfully. I’ve had a lot of tournaments where I’ve played probably three solid rounds.”

It was clear that he was frustrated; he had done well all season but couldn’t put together the whole effort he needed when it mattered most.