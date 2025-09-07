PGA Tour Pro Recalls Tiger Woods’s Humble Act Turning Awful Augusta National Experience Into Something Better

Neal Shipley thought his Masters dream had just soured. An 80 on Saturday at the Augusta National left him stewing on the putting green, frustrated and drained. “I was pissed ‘cause I shot 80,” he admitted. “I was like putting, mad. My buddy’s caddying for me. He comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, it looks like I’m paired with Tiger.’ I’m like ‘there’s no chance.'” But when he did the math on the leaderboard, reality hit. “I walk off, I’m like, ‘we’re done practicing.’ I’m happy.” Suddenly, what felt like his worst day of the week became his most unforgettable.

Until that point, Shipley had never even met Woods. Nerves kicked in as he prepared for the moment on the range. “Walk up to him on the range, I say, ‘Hey, Tiger, I’m Neal.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m Tiger Woods, nice to meet ya, I’m super excited.’ He had like a big smile on his face.” The humility in that introduction instantly flipped the mood. The young amateur no longer felt like an outsider; he was welcomed into Tiger’s orbit with ease. What followed surprised him even more. Woods didn’t just go about his business in silence; he engaged. “Yeah, a bunch,” Shipley said when asked if Tiger asked him questions. “We talked a ton.”

Their conversations spanned course design, favorite layouts, and even funny college stories. “Nothing too crazy,” he said, but enough to make the day feel less like a nerve-racking grind and more like walking with a peer.

Of course, the thought of making it interesting did cross his mind. “There’s no game going on. I mean, I assume it’s discouraged. At the same time, I’m a 20–23-year-old amateur. And I’m just nervous enough as it is. That would’ve been pretty ballsy, like, ‘Hey Tiger, you wanna play a $100 a side? Like $20 in Nassau today.'” Shipley laughed about it afterward, even admitting, “I would’ve won.”

Looking back, he even thought of a playful alternative. “What I should have done, I should’ve been like, ‘Hey Tiger, we’ll play for a $5 bill signed. Like I’ll sign my $5 bill, and you can have it. Or if I win, I get a dollar bill that’s signed by you.’ Would’ve been hilarious.” But even without a wager, the day delivered something far more lasting: validation. Woods had made an intimidating stage feel approachable, and in doing so, gave Shipley a memory that would outlive any score.

On the other hand, Woods is usually all business on the course, rarely letting small talk break his focus. But this Sunday was different. After shooting a 5-over-par 77, just a day removed from an 82, even Tiger seemed to welcome a little breather from the intensity, “I initiated conversations,” Shipley recalled, noting it took Woods a minute to loosen up, but once he did, the exchanges flowed naturally. “If he had been closer to the lead, he might be more focused and not as chatty, but I really benefited because we both were like 18 shots behind Scheffler. He felt more like a friend and just having a casual round with him. It was pretty unbelievable and cool to get to know him on a more personal level and talk about things you don’t always hear about in the media,” said the Big Cat.

And that memory, born from a bruising Augusta performance, fits neatly into the story of a career that’s only just beginning. Plus, Woods is not the only star of the sport he spent time with.

From a bad day in Augusta to massive recognition: Neal Shipley’s career

Neal Shipley first gained national recognition at the 2023 U.S. Amateur, where he finished runner-up. That finish earned him invitations to the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2024, two opportunities he didn’t waste. At Augusta, despite the painful 80 he admitted to, he finished as the low amateur, a distinction that meant his name would forever be called in the Butler Cabin. To cap it off, he became only the sixth player since 1960 to earn low-am honors at both the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year.

Despite the painful 80, he rebounded to a 73 in the final round of Augusta, a score better than Tiger’s, and finished as the only amateur to make the cut, earning the Silver Cup. Ohio State golf writers observed how the experience of playing alongside Tiger, earning attention, and gaining confidence reinforced his identity.

Additioanlly, having Jack Nicklaus provide detailed intel on how to navigate Augusta National was another moment Shipley still treasures. “He went hole by hole, shot by shot; it was pretty detailed, and I got some pretty good information,” Shipley recalled. “He said during his first Masters (in 1959) he hit 34 greens and (still) missed the cut. He said you have to figure out lag putting and hit to the right spots on the green.” Wearing Nicklaus-brand clothing on the course through an endorsement deal only deepened the connection, and for Shipley, the realization that he had rubbed elbows with both Nicklaus and Woods within three weeks still feels surreal.

His steady rise continued in college, where he was named a PING All-America Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024, and an All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2024. After turning professional, Shipley quickly found success on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic and followed it with a victory at The Ascendant presented by Blue, securing his PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season. Yet, no matter how far he goes, the Augusta chapter with Tiger Woods will remain central to his journey.