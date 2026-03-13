PGA Tour Pro Reveals Serious Illness Forced His Sudden Exit from Players Championship as Fans Show Support

Ryan Fox came into TPC Sawgrass in 2026 as one of the PGA Tour’s most consistent players. He had four top-25 finishes, $1.7 million in earnings, and was ranked No. 44 in the world, all before a $43 million event. But five hours before his Thursday tee time, Fox withdrew. Kidney stones had sidelined him two days earlier, and surgery on Thursday morning left him with no choice but to pull out.

“Not exactly the week I had planned here @theplayers. Unfortunately, some kidney stones took me down on Tuesday night, and then I had to be dealt with surgically this afternoon. Devastated to miss out on such an amazing event, hoping to have a quick recovery and be back at it soon.” Fox posted on his Instagram.

Initially listed with an illness, Fox was diagnosed with kidney stones on Tuesday night. He underwent surgery on Thursday and missed his scheduled tee time, posting updates from his hospital bed.

Fox entered the week with a T24 at the WM Phoenix Open, another T24 at Pebble Beach, and a T7 at the Genesis Invitational, earning $603,200 in a strong field. He added a T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished the four-event stretch ranked 34th in FedExCup points with 287.

Fox ranked 21st in Strokes Gained: Total entering Ponte Vedra, with a driving distance of 314.4 yards, 17th on Tour. His approach play was 80th in SG: Approach, but overall, his form was improving. He was scheduled to tee off at 1:18 p.m. with Chris Kirk and Keegan Bradley. After Fox withdrew, David Ford, the first alternate, took his place in the group.

Fox’s Players Championship record showed progress: T-27 in 2023, a missed cut in 2024, and T-20 last year. His recent form suggested he was ready for a strong result at TPC Sawgrass. Despite his absence, the field still included 45 of the world’s top 50 players, and the tournament continued as planned.

Fox’s 2026 season has been strong so far. Missing this week does not define what remains ahead.

Golf fans rally around Ryan Fox after Players Championship exit

Fox’s Instagram post drew immediate attention, just like his play on the course.

Golf fans know Fox by one name. Foxy. The nickname carries the texture of genuine familiarity, the kind that forms over years of following a player through cuts and contention weekends, not just major headlines. When the post went up, the comment section moved fast.

One fan kept it clean and direct: “All the best for your recovery, Foxy!”

Others let more emotion through. “Gutted for you Foxy. Heal well. Sending love to gorgeous Annika too xxx” — a comment that reached past the professional disappointment and toward the personal.

Even the brief messages made an impact. “Get well soon Foxy xx.”

“Hope it’s a speedy recovery, Foxy 💪🏼.”

One comment summed up what matters most to fans: “Lots of love foxy 🦊🦊🦊 get yourself right for the masters x.” The Masters is five weeks away. Fans are already looking past the immediate setback and focusing on Augusta. That says a lot about Fox’s season so far.

This week, Fox will be away from the noise of the 17th green. His form is not lost. Once recovered, he will be back.