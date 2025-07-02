PGA Tour Pro Reveals Some Things Are “Not Allowed” For Him Despite the $3.3 Million Run

This PGA Tour pro’s story proves that it’s never too late to give your best. Ryan Fox’s journey to the top has been a grind-it-out affair, but his recent wins on the PGA Tour, including a playoff victory at the RBC Canadian Open, have catapulted him to the top of the golfing world. With a career spanning five tours and four continents, Fox has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with, earning his way to the top through hard work and his equipment. And yet, there is one thing Fox just cannot do.

Speaking on Sky Sports Golf, Ryan Fox revealed he’s been feeling “sort of exhausted” after a whirlwind six weeks that saw him earn $3.3 million. Fox’s incredible run began with a win in Myrtle Beach, which got him into the PGA Tour as the last man in the field. He then squeezed into the Memorial Tournament and struck gold again in Canada, securing a spot in the US Open and the Travelers Championship with notable finishes of T19 at the Travelers Championship and a T17 at both, respectively.

As Fox aptly put it, “It’s been just a crazy last six weeks.” Fox’s winning streak has been nothing short of remarkable, with two playoff victories that included “two pretty unbelievable shots.” Following his impressive wins, Fox reflected on the challenges he faced during this period. Despite struggling with a stomach bug and juggling childcare duties, Fox managed to finish strong, saying, “I’m quite happy to have a couple of weeks off now, that’s for sure. Just need to curl up and lie in a darkened room for 48 hours or something.”

However, with two young kids in tow, Fox joked, “I’ve got two young kids, I’m not allowed to do that though.” As a devoted family man, Fox often travels with his wife, Anneke Ryff, and daughters, Isabel, 4, and Margot, 2, between PGA Tour events across America, appreciating the perks that come with being a tour member, including access to daycare services.

As Fox looks to the future, he remains in awe of his recent success. “I still don’t quite know what’s gone on the last six weeks, to be honest. It’s not just winning twice, but sort of the way it happened as well… It’s a dream come true, it’s literally a life-changing six-week period.” Fox’s confidence has been building, and he admits, “I’ve still got a whole lot to look forward to golf-wise this year.” And we’re sure his family will be with him every step of the way.

Ryan Fox has always been a family-first man

Ryan Fox’s first PGA Tour title was a momentous occasion, but the real prize was sharing it with his family. After his win in the Myrtle Beach Classic with a score of 15-under par, Fox’s daughters Isabel and Margot were over the moon. So much so that he was left to deal with the usual dad problems – getting them to sleep after a big day. “I’m just hoping they’re not too excited, and they’re easy to get to sleep tonight,” Fox said, grinning from ear to ear.

Having his wife Anneke and the kids by his side made the victory even sweeter. In fact, Fox had a cheeky conversation with Anneke on the day of the opening round, where he casually asked what she’d like for Mother’s Day. “She goes, ‘well, a trophy would be nice,’” Fox recalled, chuckling. Mission accomplished.

The win threw a wrench into the family’s travel plans, but Fox was happy to have a “good problem” to deal with. With a secure spot in the PGA Championship, where he later finished 28th, Fox looked forward to the next challenge: balancing family life and golf — a juggling act he’d continue to master. He cherished the moment, saying, “It’s pretty cool to have those photos, have those memories of them there.” The Fox family was beaming with pride, and Ryan was just happy to be soaking it all in. “It certainly makes it a little sweeter that there’s someone there to share it with,” he said, smiling.