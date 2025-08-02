PGA Tour Pro Reveals True Feelings on Being a Top Contender for Ryder Cup Team USA

The final stop to secure a chance in the Ryder Cup US team is underway! The Wyndham Championship 2025 is taking place at the Greensboro Sedgefield Country Club. Or so it was, until the weather decided to have other plans. Play was suspended Friday afternoon due to dangerous weather in North Carolina. However, the buzz around the Ryder Cup wasn’t stopping. With the event knocking on the door, fans and experts alike have started speculating about the US team. Who makes it and who doesn’t? Following this conversation, one PGA Tour pro has sparked attention, not just for his game, but for how he’s handling the rising expectations.

That pro is none other than Ben Griffin, who’s quietly made a thunderous statement this season. Currently ranked 7th in the FedExCup standings and coming off a string of strong finishes. Griffin bagged a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T10 at the U.S. Open. With his consistent performance across the events, Griffin’s name is becoming hard to ignore in the Ryder Cup standings. The expectations are hard to live up to, especially with Ryder Cup spots hanging in the balance. But Ben Griffin isn’t flinching—he’s embracing the moment with calm resolve.

via Imago Ben Griffin at Quail Hollow. Image Credits: @bengriffingolf/Instagram

In a recent interview with the No Laying Up Podcast, host Soly asked Grifin, “Have you felt any extra pressure to prove yourself since launching yourself into the mix for the Ryder Cup?” The 29-year-old remained grounded in his response. “Yeah, I mean there’s not really like pressure. Like honestly, all I want to do is just like play really good golf. And if I’m doing that,” Griffin established his confidence in his game. Griffin understands exactly what the Ryder Cup demands, and he is ready to deliver that. But it’s more about collective pride rather than individual success. “And you know, I want to represent America more than just about everyone on that team. And it’d be such a cool accomplishment—not only an accomplishment, but just a cool honor to be able to do that,” Griffin remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Does he consider himself the best on the grounds? Well, not exactly. The PGA Tour Pro, despite his unwavering confidence, has stated he wanted to be the second-best on the team. “I want to be second best behind Scottie on that team and feel like I’m really good and in a good position to win four or five points or however many points.” Griffin’s words reflect not just confidence, but a strong sense of team spirit and humility—lifting others up while still backing his own game.

Griffin’s Push For Team US Continues At Wyndham

Ben Griffin’s Ryder Cup push is gaining traction—and it’s unfolding on familiar ground. A University of North Carolina alum, Griffin has a strong history at Sedgefield. He finished fourth here in 2022 and tied for seventh last year. This week, he returns with less pressure and more belief. “Pretty much locked up a lot of things… just trying to play my best and, hopefully, try to win this one,” he said. With two PGA Tour wins this season and a spot inside the top 20 in the world, he’s arriving with momentum.

Even after a couple of recent setbacks, Griffin remains focused. Before missing the cut at the Open and John Deere, he had six straight top-15 finishes. At Wyndham, he made a bold choice—skipping the driver entirely in his opening round. As the PGA Tour noted on Facebook, “Ben Griffin didn’t use his driver a single time today at the Wyndham Championship 🤯 He hit 9/14 fairways in the round.” It was a calculated move that showed complete trust in his game. Calm and quietly confident, Griffin may be turning a home-state start into a Ryder Cup statement.

At Wyndham, Ben Griffin isn’t just chasing a win—he’s chasing a Ryder Cup spot. If he keeps this up, Bethpage could be next.