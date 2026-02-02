PGA Tour Pro’s Strange Letter to $89.5B Sponsor Pays Off as He Earns Spot in Crucial Event

Joel Dahmen has never been one for formalities. When the 38-year-old needed a sponsor exemption to the WM Phoenix Open, facing conditional status for the first time in a decade, he submitted a request. And it looked nothing like what tournament directors usually receive. But, somehow, it worked.

As per the latest update posted by NUCLR Golf on X, “Joel Dahmen’s letter requesting a sponsor’s exemption into the Waste Management Phoenix Open was written on a polo shirt, per @ColtKnost.”

The exemption was granted, and the golfer will tee off next week. However, this exemption means more than just another tournament appearance after he finished No. 122 in the FedExCup Fall standings last season, which left a huge cloud of instability over his uncertain schedule in 2026.

“For 10 years out here, I’ve kind of got to pick my schedule mostly, and it’s been great,” he told Golf Digest. “And I would say there’s a part in mid-December where I wasn’t doing a lot and hanging out with the family, and at times you’d be like, ‘I wonder if I’m only gonna get into 12, 15 events.'”

The uncertainty is real, and every start matters when you’re fighting to keep your livelihood.

And the timing couldn’t be better, given his performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. Dahmen went from fifth alternate to finishing T-7, competing alongside eventual winner Justin Rose through the weekend.

With the sponsor exemption, Joel Dahmen now joins Sahith Theegala and Charley Hoffman as sponsor exemption recipients for the tournament scheduled February 2–8 at TPC Scottsdale. Backed by Waste Management’s $89.5 billion market cap, the event is one of the Tour’s premier stops, and landing a spot carries significant weight.

Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg explained the selections simply: “The WM Phoenix Open is built on elite competition, personality, and energy, and this group embodies all three. Sahith’s history at this tournament speaks for itself, Joel is one of the TOUR’s most popular and authentic competitors, and Charley’s long-standing connection to both WM and this event makes this a special group.”

And that polo shirt request? Yeah, that’s classic Dahmen. His humor and authenticity have made him a fan favorite, especially at Phoenix. He famously went shirtless with Harry Higgs at the tournament’s rowdy 16th hole in 2022 after making a 10-foot par putt.

Then, after scoring his first career hole-in-one at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2025, ex-PGA Tour pro Colt Knost jokingly requested $5,000 on Venmo for drinks. Joel Dahmen later shared the screenshot on social media with his trademark humor.

“It was my 4th hole of the week. I managed to shoot a million over after that. The bar tab was very light except for @ColtKnost,” he wrote.

Joel Dahmen hits the ball on the first hole. Fourth round, 2025 Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Now with a conditional status hanging over his season, this Phoenix appearance offers more than just a paycheck; it’s a chance to build momentum. And his recent performance suggests he is on the right track.

Farmers Insurance Open’s performance proves Joel Dahmen belongs

Joel Dahmen’s T-7 finish at Torrey Pines came when he needed it most. Starting as the fifth alternate, he entered on Monday when two players withdrew. His Friday round was spectacular with a 9-under 63, featuring three eagles on the North Course. He hit a 5-iron to 40 feet on the 10th, then chased a hybrid onto the fifth green for a four-footer, and caught a fortunate bounce on the ninth that set up a 12-foot eagle putt.

Saturday’s 4-under 68 pushed him to 15-under and solo second place, six shots behind Justin Rose. Playing in the final pairing alongside Rose, Dahmen knew the win was out of reach.

Dahmen struggled Sunday with a 1-over 73 but still earned $301,600 and crucial FedExCup points. More importantly, the T-7 finish earned him entry into the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches (Feb 26-March 1) and positioned him for the Aon Swing 5 standings. Those coveted spots give five players entries into the season’s first two Signature Events: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

“I’m not surprised at how well I was playing,” Dahmen reflected on his performance on Saturday. “Well, because I practiced a little bit. It sounds terrible. Yeah, Jan. 1 hit, and I started to play some golf and work a little bit with the coach.”

Now is the time for the actual test. He has the most recent form from Torrey Pines. But can he do that same 15-under magic?