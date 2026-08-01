PGA Tour Pro Says He’ll ‘Be Back’ as Wild Interaction With Border Police Hands Him Free Pass

Michael Kim will probably never invite Si Woo Kim to another restaurant without sharing his live location. What if he ends up at another border this time? If you were not living under a rock, you’d know that four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim accidentally took a detour to the Canadian border before teeing up at the Rocket Classic. After answering eight border police agents’ questions, getting his car thoroughly checked, and freaking out that his broken English was not helping, Si Woo Kim has gotten one good thing out of the fiasco: a free passage through the toll to Canada. And Kim intends to use it.

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A day after this wild experience, Kim mentioned in an interview with CBS Golf that before realizing he was in Canada, the $9 toll charge at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel threw him off because of how expensive it was. The executives of Detroit Windsor Tunnel LLC (the operator of the tunnel on the U.S. side) and Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited (the operator on the Canadian side) saw it and immediately took the next step. Making it free for Kim and leaving a special message.

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The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel posted a cheeky message on the tunnel’s display board and shared the image on Instagram: “Free toll for Si Woo Kim.” But in the Instagram post they also mentioned one condition.

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Kim needs to bring his passport. The four-time PGA Tour winner, obviously, didn’t intend to cross the border and didn’t have his passport with him on Tuesday. All he wanted was to have dinner at the Daebak Korean BBQ on Detroit. His map showed him a joint of the same name and just 1.5 miles from his hotel. But the catch was it was on the other side of the border. Kim feared his broken english would land him in further trouble as eight officials came and searched his car. But they understood the situation and let him go.

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This time, the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel officials quipped that he must not forget the passport this time. What’s funny is Si Woo Kim acknowledged the kind act and replied, ‘Thank you, I will be back with the passport.”

Interestingly, the story doesn’t end here.

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The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel CEO has joined Kim at the Motor City for the $10 million event he is playing in and has been following him, hoping that he wins. The border police also let Kim go on this condition.

In his interview, the 31-year-old said he was asked by one of the officers if he would win on Sunday. Kim, in the most Si Woo Kim manner, told the officer, “If you let me through, I can.” And he was let go.

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But can he win? It seems the stars aligned just enough to save him from the border chaos, but not at the Detroit Golf Club.

At the time of publishing, Si Woo Kim had started his Moving Day with a birdie. But his driving (no pun intended) might let him down. Kim ranks 34th in SG: Off the Tee, 43rd in Driving Accuracy (again, no pun intended). He hit 21 of 31 fairways.

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With three bogeys during Round 1, Si Woo Kim carded a 1-under 69 but tried to it around during Round 2. Although he went bogey-free, he just couldn’t manage enough birdies. He is five shots behind the leaders: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Patrick Fishburn.

Si Woo Kim would need more than just a few birdies if he wants to stop Cam Young. The American star was dejected after his Open heartbreak; he won’t let another opportunity slip away.