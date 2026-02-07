PGA Tour Pro Sends Fans into Frenzy With Bold Cigarette Interaction With a Fan at TPC Scottsdale

Daniel Brown has had a longstanding relationship with cigarettes. While on the fairway, Shane Lowry’s playing partner from 2024 has often been caught smoking in between rounds. Notably, playing in the WM Phoenix Open, Brown did not limit his smoking to himself. He also involved his fans!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown came into the Waste Management Phoenix Open with high hopes. Unfortunately, finishing two over par, the English golfer missed the cut. But before he exited the tournament, Brown made some interesting headlines. In a video uploaded on X by NUCLR GOLF, the Englishman could be seen handing out his pack of cigarettes to a fan. And as he passed on the tobacco, the lucky fan wasted no time, lit a cigarette, and gave it back to the golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, the interaction gained a lot of traction. But this was not the only instance where Brown was spotted with his cigarettes on a fairway. Back in the 2024 Open Championship, the conditions at the Royal Troon Golf Club were arduous. With a strong breeze blowing, coupled with heavy rain, the golfers found it utterly challenging to keep up with their form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coping with the adverse conditions in his own unique manner, Brown quickly lit a cigarette in the rain-soaked greens. Perhaps, to reduce the stress of playing in a big tournament like The Open. Unfortunately, despite being open about his smoking habits while teeing off, Brown is also worried about the impression he creates for his parents.

“My mum and dad are here. There’s a lot of people watching. I don’t know how people are going to take it. Obviously I’m sure a lot of people know,” said Brown in a 2024 interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He further added, “[My parents] know, but I don’t do it in front of them, or I don’t want to it in front of them, so I try and hide it.”

Additionally, the English golfer also admitted back in 2024 that smoking is a bad habit, and he sneaks in a puff or two only as part of his coping mechanism. Notably, fans took to social media to react to the latest incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans share their two cents after Daniel Brown shares cigarette with fan

A few were probably left dissatisfied with Brown’s act of passing the cigarette to the fan. One of them blatantly shared his opinion and referred to how he missed the cut. The fan commented, “That’s why he lost”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Golf – The 152nd Open Championship – Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, Britain – July 19, 2024 England’s Daniel Brown reacts after holing his putt on the 3rd green during the second round REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Another fan went down memory lane and shared a similar experience that he got to share with the English golfing legend, John Daly. He praised the sporting gesture that the athletes exhibited in the fairways. Their comment read, “I got one from John Daly at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits one year. I asked as a joke but he happily stopped and gave me one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting how Brown did not react to the situation in a different manner, although he was still in the game, made a fan mention, “One of us.”

Sharing a different perspective, one netizen added, “He got paid wasn’t free”. While another fan sarcastically dropped a comment which read, “Trip darts don’t count right.”

Amid this, how this season goes for him remains to be seen.