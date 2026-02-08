PGA Tour Pro Sends Strong Message to Officials After Heckler Targeted Him at WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open delivered drama nobody saw coming. Security scrambled mid-round when YouTuber Jack Doherty caused mayhem. He was then handed a lifetime ban, but the player at the center of it all stayed remarkably quiet. Until now.

“The person yelled on my walk, so I was going to stop anyway,” Mackenzie Hughes said on Saturday. “I didn’t lose much sleep over it. My caddie and the security staff were all pretty prompt to kick whoever it was out.”

“I’m not really much of a social media guy, so I had no idea who it was. I feel like I wasn’t really much of the story. I just happened to be the guy who was there,” Hughes said. “I’m just a nice Canadian.”

On Friday afternoon as Hughes stood over his ball, mid-waggle, someone screamed, “Jack a–!” The swing stopped. The crowd booed. Hughes’ caddie immediately went hunting for the culprit while Hughes backed away from the shot. The mastermind wasn’t even the one who yelled. It was YouTuber Jack Doherty, known for his controversial pranks and attention-seeking stunts, who paid someone $100 to do this prank.

This wasn’t new territory for Jack. His channel has a history of crossing lines for views, from faking car crashes to harassing strangers in public. He’s built a brand on chaos, racking up millions of followers who watch him provoke reactions for entertainment. This wasn’t the first time the 22-year-old got banned. Kick has banned him for two years.

Security didn’t waste time. They identified the heckler and escorted them out before further disruption. As a result, Doherty was banned from the PGA Tour for life and was warned not to come to the WM Phoenix Open. If he did, he’d be arrested.

After this, Hughes regrouped, hit his approach to 24 feet, and continued his round without further incident. He’d go on to shoot 69 in that round, staying in contention despite the chaos.

Doherty’s response to the incident was nothing but pure defiance.

“I honestly think that was the most harmless prank I could have done,” he said in a video addressing the backlash. “You guys act like I murdered someone. Like, grow up; you guys are the softest generation ever. I didn’t even do it. I paid someone $100 to do it. Go get the guy who did it. I just gave him a hundred bucks, like, cry about it.”

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, even weighed in on the matter.

“Thank you, PGA Tour,” he wrote, reposting the video of the entire chaos.

The PGA Tour also released a statement and didn’t mince words. They called the WM Phoenix Open a bucket-list event with one of the most unique fan experiences in all of sports, but made their position crystal clear: protecting competition integrity wasn’t negotiable.

“Disruptive fan behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone violating the Fan Code of Conduct is subject to immediate ejection,” the statement read.

They thanked tournament security and local law enforcement for their quick action in identifying and addressing the problem. The tour emphasized its commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all fans while maintaining standards.

Golf isn’t exactly new to heckling. We have seen many incidents of this kind, but the one involving Rory McIlroy comes to mind for now.

Throwback to when Rory McIlroy snatched his heckler’s phone

Luke Potter, a golfer from the University of Texas, made fun of Rory McIlroy during the 2025 Players Championship practice session at TPC Sawgrass when he hit a bad shot. McIlroy took a phone from Potter’s teammate and walked away in response. Then, security removed Potter and his partner from the golf course for violating the PGA Tour Fan Code of Conduct, which states that players can’t behave in a way that disturbs others.

Later, Potter apologized publicly for what he had done, calling it a “learning experience.” His coach also said that it was embarrassing for his college program.

The difference between incidents? Potter apologized. Doherty doubled down. No remorse, no accountability, just more content for his channel.

The PGA Tour’s statement didn’t name Doherty specifically, but the lifetime ban sent a message to anyone who thought golf tournaments were prime prank territory. The Tour protects its players, protects the game, and won’t let internet culture dictate what flies on the course.