PGA Tour Pro Shares Emotional Masters Moment With 1-Year-Old Son; Golf World Showers Love

Penge’s Road to the Masters 2026

Wishes Pour In

Marco Penge shared an Instagram post on Christmas Eve. It was about one of the best gifts a golfer can ever ask for- an invitation to the Masters 2026. And to make it even better, he captured the moment with his one-year-old son, Enzo, sitting on his lap.

Sharing the news with fellow golfers and fans through an Instagram post, Penge wrote, “Early Christmas present! An invitation i have always dreamt of receiving. Thank you Fred 👊🏻😍🌸 @themasters.”

Penge thanked Fred Ridley, the current Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, for sending him the invite.

The Englishman nearly lost his DP World Tour card at the end of 2024, when he was at 440 on the OWGR list. He also faced a three-month suspension for betting. However, he had a dream comeback with a breakthrough 2025 season. He won three DP World Tour titles that propelled him from No. 440 to No. 31 in the Official World Golf Rankings. These wins helped him get close to Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings, but he was not able to surpass him. Of the three, his most important win when it comes to the Masters invite was the 2025 Spanish Open.

Augusta National management recently updated its eligibility criteria to include six national open winners in the field. Earlier, FedEx Cup Fall winners used to get the invite. But Ridley and other management decided to increase participation from other nations. Thus, six national open winners from the Australian, South African, Scottish, Spanish, Japan, and Hong Kong Opens were to receive the invite for the 2026 Masters.

Carding rounds of 66-67-64-72, Penge was tied with Daniel Brown at the end of the four regulation rounds. But in the playoff on the 18th green, the Englishman shot a birdie, defeating Brown. After the win, he even shared an Instagram post, saying it was his dream to play the Masters Par-3 contest with his son and his wife by his side. And now that his dream has come true, the golf world is pouring its heart out.

Golf world congratulates Marco Penge on Masters invite

The response from within the professional golf community added another layer of meaning to the moment. This turned Penge’s personal milestone into a shared celebration among peers. Australia’s Min Woo Lee was among the supporters. Although he didn’t comment on anything, he showed his support for the 3x DP World Tour winner’s dream.

While Min Woo Lee showed silent support with a like, many noted in the comments. Pablo Larrazábal’s comment stood out for its blend of encouragement and insight. “Now, go and win the thing… actually great golf course for your game… 😏,” he wrote. Penge’s elite distance, averaging 319 yards off the tee and nearly a 60% fairways hit rate, aligns with Augusta’s demands for power on reachable par 5s and long par 4s.

Connor Syme joined the celebration, too. He shared a simple “Well deserved brother 🙌” message that carried a deeper meaning. With all the challenges that Penge had faced in the past years and his strong comeback in 2025, he certainly deserves to be part of the Masters 2026. Fellow Englishman George Bloor echoed similar feelings through his comment, “Heartwarming that mate 😍congrats 👏.”

Francesco Laporta and Lily May Humphreys also weighed in. Laporta and Penge have played many events together on the DP World Tour. These include the 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Spanish Open, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the BMW PGA Championship, and many more. The Italian wrote, “👏👏” in the comments. He didn’t use any words to celebrate Marco Penge’s dream, but his emotions were well heard. The Ladies European Tour’s Lily May Humphreys also shared a simple “Congratulations Marco 👏🏼” message.

It was not just the golf world that reacted to this overwhelming, yet heartfelt moment. Athletes from other sports, including cricket’s Liam Livingstone, soccer’s Ryan Taylor, comedian and actor Paddy McGuinness, and others, also shared congratulatory messages for Marco Penge.