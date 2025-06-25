PGA Tour Pro Shares Struggles of Living With a Viral Sensation as a Wife: “Not All That Funny”

Adam Hadwin shares a loving relationship with his wife, Jessica Hadwin, but sometimes their interactions get borderline hilarious. Think about the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, when a security guard tackled Hadwin as he rushed onto the 18th green to celebrate Nick Taylor’s win. Despite the shocking moment, Jessica couldn’t help but dig into the matter and take over X by declaring that yes, Adam was “still among the land of the living.” However, Adam Hadwin mentioned that he doesn’t always find these incidents as funny as the fans do.

Recently, Adam Hadwin appeared on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio to discuss his struggles living with his wife, whose hilarious insights have developed a cult following among golf nerds. Hadwin says, “It’s funny for most people sometimes, you know, maybe plays on some of the dumb things that I can do sometimes, so I don’t find that all that funny sometimes. But I have not had the—I would never check anything publicly on her Twitter.” As Hadwin noted, there have been times when his wife considered tweeting something, and he advised her, “Yeah, probably not the best thing to say or post right now.”

But that makes you question whether Jessica Hadwin asked for her husband’s insights before taking a dig at him for his 2025 Valspar Championship tantrum. Here’s a recap: During the second round, Adam Hadwin shot a 76, failing to make the cut at 2 over par. Frustrated, he slammed his club into the grass while leaving the course. Upon impact, a water pipe burst, spraying high-pressure water, which he tried to control with his feet. The golf fans started taking a dig at Hadwin’s behavior, and Jessica joined in the chaos by saying, “Through sickness and health. Amen,” and shared a picture that read, “0 days since last incident.”

Hilarious! So, it’s not a wonder that Hadwin revealed what he did following his previous confession: “Everywhere I play now I feel like I get more ‘I love your wife’s twitter’ than I do ‘I love your golf game.’ So, I’m gonna have to maybe play a little bit better here, so I can move back to the number 1 spot in the Hadwin’s family.”

Jessica Hadwin has over 40k X followers, and she earnestly makes use of that to take a dig at her husband. Aside from that, in recent years, Jessica has emerged as a social media favorite in golf circles, sharing the chaotic and often humorous aspects of life with Adam, their son Maddox, and their three dogs. But she maintains her chaotic energy in every possible situation, and one time, even Adam Hadwin made us laugh!

That one time, Adam Hadwin engaged with his wife’s playful rant on X

In 2024, Jessica Hadwin showcased her knack for humor on social media, effortlessly dunking on her husband, Adam Hadwin. During an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in 2024, Adam discussed the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF, offering a surprisingly self-aware perspective. “I have learned over this past year and a half that I do not really have much of a say,” he admitted. His analogy comparing the situation to a Fortune 500 company highlighted his understanding of the complexities at play, making it clear that even a PGA Tour pro can feel like a small player in a much larger game.

However, Adam’s candid remarks provided Jessica with the perfect opportunity for a playful jab. He acknowledged, “Of course, I have opinions and stuff, but I don’t think they matter. You hate to say that, but it’s a bit of an ego-check sometimes. Honestly, I have no idea what’s going on.” This admission became a humorous quote graphic that Jessica couldn’t resist sharing. Now directly involved in a battle with her husband, she quipped, “If he said this more often at home, we would have less marital disputes,” perfectly capturing the lighthearted banter between the couple.

Adam quickly responded, asking, “How did I know this was coming? Haha!” Jessica replied, “My fingers were typing a tweet before I even finished reading his quote lol.” So, what do you think of their playful relationship? Let us know!