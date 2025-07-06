PGA Tour Pro Sympathizes With Golfer Struggling ‘Mentally’ Amid Fans’ Concern: ‘Guy Needs Help’

For Theo Humphrey, the biggest challenge was believing in himself and finding confidence on the course. As a freshman in Nashville, he struggled with confidence, which led to poor performances and emotional flare-ups during matches. However, thanks to his will to learn and guidance from his university’s head coach, Scott Limbaugh of Vanderbilt, he improved. So much so that in 2018, he confessed, “I feel like a completely different player than when I got here, in terms of my decision-making and how I manage my game.” His recent on-course behavior, however, proves that there are a few blips in his path.

Theo Humphrey is currently playing at the ongoing 2025 Explore NB Open at Mactaquac Golf Course, the first event of the PGA Tour Americas’ North America Swing. Having opened the event with solid finishes of 68, 69, and 69 in the first three rounds, Humphrey looked under heavy pressure during the 4th round. So much so that, during his tee shot, he took almost two minutes just to hit a shot.

During his pre-shot routine, Humphrey appeared indecisive, wiping his hands with a towel five times and making several tentative swings before finally hitting his tee shot. The entire routine took over one and a half minutes. He eventually finished the round at 71. However, Michael S. Kim, known for his expressive social media presence, noticed Humphrey’s nervous tics and replied sympathetically, “Poor kid. Going thru it mentally and physically there.”

This isn’t the first time a golfer’s lengthy pre-shot routine has sparked debate on social media. During the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Kim took over a minute to hit his second shot on the par-5 sixth hole, only to send the ball out of bounds. Commentators quipped, “That was not worth the wait,” and “For us or him,” capturing the frustration of fans and players alike, as Kim bogeyed the hole.

However, for Theo Humphrey, this particular conversation is a little old. In 2017, Humphrey confessed, “I think the biggest thing is confidence in my game, in what I’m doing.” And this is an essential remark, if you consider what Vanderbilt said of Humphrey during the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Collegiate Challenge Cup. During that time, Vanderbilt said, “It’s just an opportunity to grow and see how they managed their games a little bit. I want him to learn that he belongs.” Undoubtedly, the pressure to perform and feel like he belonged on the course was immense for Theo Humphrey in his 4th round, a sentiment golf fans seem to understand.

Golf fans sympathize with Theo Humphrey’s nervous tics

The long-hitting Vanderbilt graduate struggled with decisiveness after he earned KFT status in 2020. He frequently backed off from his shots, often criticized himself, and engaged in an awkward and extended routine over the ball.

Given that, one golf fan sympathized with Theo Humphrey’s situation while applauding his playing partner, Jake Scott, and said, “The first guy needs help. The 2nd guy is aspirational!”Another fan said, “Can’t help but feel for the guy. Brutal.” Jake Scott, for his part, took less than 20 seconds to hit his shot. Humphrey finished his fourth round with a score of 71 and is currently tied for 51st. The difference, however, is jarring.

Another golf fan said, “I’ve been where he’s at. That’s a jitters/confidence thing. Honestly, just a quick prayer or talking through it with someone who knows him might help him get out of this. This is 100% psychological,” while one fan said, “So true. Calm, cool, and collected on the outside. 250mph on the inside.”

For his part, Theo Humphrey has always been pretty honest about his on-course jitters. In 2013, for instance, while discussing his love for the sport, Humphrey confessed, “Golf is so much fun and every time I play it’s a new challenge. Some days it comes easily and everything is perfect, but other days when I do not have my best stuff it’s a challenge to shoot a respectable score.”

Lastly, a fan simply said of Humphrey’s situation: “Painful.” The Vanderbilt alum has played in three events this season, with the 2025 Explore NB Open being the most recent. In his previous two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, he finished T53 and T45, respectively. Let’s hope Theo Humphrey learns to be confident in his golf game!