PGA Tour Pro Takes Hilarious Jab at J.J. Spaun as He ‘Starts Breaking Rules’

If this year’s U.S Open were made into a movie, it would definitely be in the genre of Thriller. It could also be rated as one of the best thriller movies. All 156 players struggled really hard to overcome the grueling and challenging Oakmont golf course. Moreover, it would also be showing one of the best underdog-to-superstar stories. J.J. Spaun, who ranked outside the top 100 ahead of the U.S Open, has emerged triumphant in this year’s U.S Open. He earned his first major title after 13 years of relentless hustle. And to be frank, Spaun deserves to celebrate this newfound popularity. However, Michael S Kim took a jab at Spaun for missing the players meeting ahead of the Travelers Championship.

Kim shared a post by the U.S Open Twitter page, which showed Spaun attending an interview in New York on the day of the players’ meeting. Commenting on the post, he wrote, “I thought the player meeting was MANDATORY for all players in the field. Guy wins one major and starts breaking rules”. Fans were enraged by this, and most thought this criticism stemmed from jealousy over Spaun. But the truth of the matter is, what Kim said is true. As per the PGA Player Handbook and Regulations, any player must attend the players’ meeting ahead of the Travelers Championship. Not abiding by the rules could result in minor penalties to potential disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, the PGA authorities have not yet made any statements regarding the absence of J.J. Spaun in the players’ meeting. This meeting was especially significant as it was the first meeting held after the new CEO of the PGA Tour was appointed. This meeting was the first one conducted by the newly appointed CEO, Brian Rolapp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to journalist Gabby Herzig, the meeting was made mandatory amidst the new developments. She informed about this in an X post, which said, “Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour’s new CEO, is here at the Travelers Championship addressing players in a players-only mandatory meeting. The CEO search committee, which includes Tiger Woods, is also here on site in Connecticut.”

However, something to remember is that this is also not the first time Michael Kim has pulled Spaun’s leg over social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael S Kim, the Twitter favorite

During the 2025 Masters, the South Korean golfer decided to utilize the opportunity to create an online journal with his fan-favorite Twitter account. He shared how bad weather affected their practice sessions, but still chose to practice. Additionally, he also mentioned how every golfer gets to share a locker with a pro. Interestingly, Kim had to share his locker with none other than J.J. Spaun. He went on to share his experience of it, “My locker mate is JJ Spaun. I opened the locker, and all his purchases from the pro shop were in there… I think he spent most of his players’ champ earnings this week. It was impressive. ” According to Kim, Spaun had all sorts of purchases made from the Pro Shop that is set up during the Masters event. A good way to spend prize money, one might think.

Spaun and Kim might not be close friends or have any special connection with each other, but it is in Michael Kim’s nature to pull any pro golfer’s leg from time to time.