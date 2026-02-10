PGA Tour Pro Tied to LIV Golf Rumors Signs With Scottie Scheffler’s Management Firm

Si Woo Kim has started the 2026 season in sensational style, recording a T11, T6, T2, and T3 finish in his first four starts. Despite being in the hunt nearly every Sunday, a trophy has eluded him. However, Kim is not letting that momentum slip away, as he has made a high-profile move to secure his future on the PGA Tour by signing with Hambric Sports, the management firm that manages stars like Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

According to Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal, Kim has officially switched representation to Hambric Sports for the 2026 season and is now being managed by Walker Huddy.

Huddy joined Hambric Sports in 2017 as a Player Manager before becoming the Director of Operations back in 2022. He also played for the University of California Men’s Golf Team. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Huddy brings eight years of experience in business strategy and administration. Carpenter also reported that Kim has left Range Sports, where he had been represented through the end of 2025 by Jeremy Moore.

This recent move comes after Kim started the 2026 season strongly. After rejecting the ‘late-stage negotiations’ with LIV Golf to join the Iron Heads GC team, which LIV intended to rebrand as Becko East GC for the 2026 season, Kim started the season with a 10-under-par total and finished T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the site of his 2023 victory.

Then Kim held the 54-hole solo lead at 22-under at the second tournament of the season, The American Express. He struggled in the wind on Sunday with an even-par 72, eventually finishing 5 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler (-27). Despite the tough loss, Kim congratulated Scheffler on his 20th win on the PGA Tour with a cheeky message.

At the Farmers Insurance Open, Kim finished in a tie for second with a 16-under-par total. And most recently, after a shaky 2-over opening round, Kim shot a career-low 62 on Friday to leap 84 spots and finished just 1 stroke out of the Chris Gotterup-Hideki Matsuyama playoff in the WM Phoenix Open.

Kim began the season ranked 47th in the world. But after his T3 in Phoenix, he has climbed to No. 26 in the Official World Golf Rankings. And Kim has earned $1,708,755 in those four starts that put him at No. 5 in the FedExCup standings.

“I’m playing really good iron shots right now,” Kim, who ranked fourth in strokes gained approach entering the week, stated while speaking on his recent form.”And now, I know like where my backswing is, I know where club head is now, so that makes me really comfortable with my swing and consistency.”

And now, by joining Hambric Sports, Kim joins a firm that represents some of the world’s most successful golfers. Hambric Sports, founded in 1977, has represented 23 Major Champions and six World Golf Hall of Fame members over its 46-year history. The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of the most famous clients of this firm. Notably, five-time major champion, Brooks Koepka, is also managed at Hambric Sports by Blake Smith.

Beyond his new management with Hambric, Si Woo Kim’s portfolio includes CJ, Bibigo, Callaway Golf, Brock Group, NetJets, and Primo. And while Kim chose to stay in the PGA Tour, the 2026 LIV Golf season (which transitioned to a 72-hole format) opened in Riyadh with several new faces who opted to join the Saudi-based league.

The 2026 LIV Golf: Those who made the move

Elvis Smylie. The breakout star of the season opener. In his very first LIV event, the Australian shot 24-under-par 264 to secure a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm, earning a $4 million prize and 22.98 OWGR points. Other players like Victor Perez, Laurie Canter, Byeong Hun An, Thomas Detry, Michael La Sasso, Scott Vincent & Yosuke Asaji have also joined the Saudi-based circuit for the 2026-27 season.

The 33-year-old Perez became the first French player in LIV history, joining the Cleeks GC. He struggled in his debut, finishing 55th at 4-under par. Meanwhile, Laurie Canter earned a full PGA Tour card for 2026 via the DP World Tour, but he chose to sign a full-time contract with Majesticks GC. He finished T37 (-10) in Riyadh.

Byeong Hun An joined the new Korean Golf Club team, while Detry joined the 4Aces GC roster led by Dustin Johnson. Michael La Sasso replaced Andy Ogletree on Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC team. Additionally, Vincent and Asaji earned their spots back via the International Series. Vincent performed well in Riyadh, finishing T13 (-15), while Asaji finished T37 (-10).

Kim’s choice to reject these opportunities in favor of the PGA Tour and a legacy agency like Hambric Sports shows his commitment to the established competitive structure of the game during the peak of his professional form.