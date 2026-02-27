PGA Tour Pro Turns Laughing Stock Over Shirtless Antics at Cognizant Classic

The golfing realm has borne witness to some wild sights on the green. But what transpired at the Cognizant Open this year will surely rank in the top 10 of a weirdest incidents list. Trying to clinch a respectable finish, Isaiah Salinda faltered significantly. In the opening round, Salinda dropped a 6-over 77, which was a pretty bad result for the golfer. However, trying to improve in the second round, he pulled off a stunt so wild that it instantly became one of the biggest talking points.

“Well, this is not a situation anybody wants to be in. Isaiah Salinda. We’ve seen, you know, guys roll up the pants and take the socks off and all that stuff a few times this week,” echoed the on-air commentators.

What they were referring to was Salinda going shirtless to hit a water shot. Playing the 10th hole, things looked to have started off on the right note as he hit a birdie. But his happiness was short-lived. In the 11th, he got himself a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4 hole. And if this wasn’t bad luck, on the par-3 17th, playing 171 yards, the golfer managed to evade the green and hit the ball in the lake.

Now, there have been similar incidents with the likes of K.H. Lee, David Ford, and Nico Echavarria, who took off their shoes and rolled up their pants. But Salinda decided to surprise everyone. He went ahead and opened his white shirt too, going completely bare-chested for the shot.

Unfortunately, all these efforts still did not help. While he did manage to land in the green, with a 9 over on the week, Salinda missed out on the par putt. Additionally, one more bogey made him slump to 10 over, ultimately finishing third-last in the event.

Meanwhile, owing to his unique theatrics, fans had a field day trolling the 28-year-old golfer.

Golf fans question Isaiah Salinda’s shirtless gamble and PGA Tour dress code rules

Watching Salinda trying to recover the shot shirtless, while standing at 121 in the leaderboard for the PGA Tour event, fans shared their unfiltered opinion.

One golf enthusiast humorously hinted at his score of 9 over par and highlighted how it’s not a standard performance from a tour pro. “+9? He’s just like me, fr!,” read the comment.

Another fan sarcastically shared how they feel that it would have been better if he accepted a penalty stroke and placed the ball in a better spot instead of trying to take a shot shirtless. The fan added, “At +9 you might as well just take the drop.”

Echoing the same thought, another golf fan stated, “Drop would’ve made more sense, since they gave him a 2-stroke penalty for taking his shirt off.”

While others were bothered about his score and how he should have taken the penalty standing at 9 over par, one X user was left concerned about the dress code that a golfer must follow to align with the PGA Tour rulebook. “What happens to the PGA dress code? Shot penalty or fine?”, enquired the fan.

Although there is no specific rule explicitly banning the unbuttoning of a shirt, the Tour’s dress code vouches for promoting decorum and professionalism. The tour even demands a “neat appearance” and one must align their choice of attire to the “currently accepted golf fashion”.

Another netizen shifted the conversation from Salinda and jumped to Bryson DeChambeau. According to their personal opinion, DeChambeau seemingly prefers to commit similar actions on the greens during match play. They said, “This is why Bryson should never be allowed back, he’d be doing this all the time.”

Thus, despite trying hard, Salinda failed to make a mark. Now, fans will be eager to see whether he can dust himself off and come back stronger in the upcoming events.