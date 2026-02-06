PGA Tour Pro Under Heavy Scrutiny After Disrespecting 110-Year-Old Major Championship

A single comment lit a match under one of golf’s longest-running debates. What was meant to hype the $25 million showcase, the Players Championship, instead reopened debate about the “5th major”. Notably, Michael Kim decided to say something in favor of the event, and fans didn’t like it at all. And once the backlash started, it was hard to separate marketing hype from major championship pride.

Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine uploaded a short ad from the Players Championship. At the end of the ad was a text overlay that read, “March is going to be major.” He noted that this could reflect the PGA Tour wants to restart the “5th major” debate once again.

“I’d honestly be prouder of winning the Players over the PGA. (As if I get to choose I know haha).” Michael Kim wrote in response to the post.

The ad promotes the March 12-15, 2026, event at TPC Sawgrass. It features glimpses of elite golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy playing on the course. However, it’s the last text overlay that caught everyone’s attention.

The Players Championship is a $25 million purse tournament often called golf’s “unofficial fifth major.” It is a long-running debate that centers on whether the event should receive official major status. Currently, the golf world knows 4 official major events, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship.

Golfers like Lee Trevino and analyst Brandel Chamblee are in favor of giving it an official status. However, others like John Feinstein and Lee Westwood are against it.

The PGA Tour promotes it as golf’s flagship event with the best field, but majors are defined by independent bodies such as the USGA, the R&A, and the PGA of America, not the Tour.

Fans took Michael Kim’s comment as a disrespect to the PGA Championship. Many believe that the major has lost its juice in the past few editions. However, it’s still a 110-year-old event. It has been held annually since the first edition in 1916. The Players Championship, on the other hand, is a 52-year-old event, which started in 1974. That’s what led to the backlash.

Fans push back, defending major championship history

The response to Michael Kim’s comment was swift and unforgiving. Many fans interpreted his words as a dismissal of one of golf’s most historic titles. Much of the frustration centered on the PGA Championship’s deep roots and its long-standing connection to club professionals.

“Very disrespectful of our great Club Professionals,” one X user wrote.

It pointed to the PGA Championship’s original mission and its continued effort to include teaching pros alongside the sport’s biggest names. This is one of its features that separates it from other major tournaments. That sentiment echoed a broader belief that the Wanamaker Trophy represents more than prize money or field strength.

Others focused on legacy and how wins are remembered decades later.

“Really??? You’d give up history as a Major winner to win an elevated PGA Tour Title?” one user asked.

Echoing similar feelings, another said, “But history would remember you for winning the PGA.”

For many fans, the distinction was clear. They said that major championships carry a permanence that no Tour-branded event can replicate, regardless of purse size.

A few reactions even drew a hard line between official majors and everything else.

“This is an insane take. PGA is a true Major Players is not,” one fan wrote.

They reflected a common view that governing bodies, not marketing campaigns, define golf’s biggest stages. The PGA Championship’s century-long timeline stood in sharp contrast to The Players Championship.

Some criticism turned personal. One fan even questioned Michael Kim’s perspective, connecting it to his poor career resume. “Saying this bc you know you’re never going to even sniff a major is WILD,” a fan commented.

Kim has been a professional since 2013 and has one win on the PGA Tour. His best performance in a major came at the 2013 U.S. Open, where he finished at T17. Last year, he played all four major events, but missed the cut in The Open Championship.

He finished with a T50 at the US Open, a T55 at the PGA Championship, and a T27 at the Masters. The comment reflects on Kim’s performances at major events. Notably, he has never come close to winning one.

Taken together, the backlash revealed a deeper tension within modern golf. The Players Championship may rival majors in field quality and financial reward. However, it’s still not a major. For many fans, history, tradition, and official recognition still outweigh everything else.