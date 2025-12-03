PGA Tour Pro Urges Fans to Start Petition Over Growing Crisis in Pro Golf

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Losing the golf kit has sadly become a worrying trend for pros. Back in 2018, Wesley Bryan lost his clubs mid-air—many thought that was the first and last time. But no, the baggage-blunder glitch is still there. Maverick McNealy became the latest victim. Upon the incident, he couldn’t help but urge his fans to start a special petition.

McNealy posted a screenshot of the airline’s apology with a caption that mixed humor and genuine exasperation: “Clubs not making it in travel creates a unique level of stress for a professional golfer. Does anyone want to petition that clubs can qualify as a carry-on?” McNealy wrote on Instagram.

His frustration mounted after American Airlines delayed two of his checked bags during his trip to the Kauai Invitation in Hawaii. The notification was straightforward but devastating: his bags would arrive on a later flight. For a professional golfer heading to compete, it means potential disaster. For this PGA Tour pro, more so because he is chasing his second win. The 29-year-old from California won his first PGA Tour win at the 2024 RSM Classic. Since then, he has had several top-10 results, including second place at the Genesis Invitational in 2025.

McNealy is not the only one. Nelly Korda, too, faced a tough situation in 2024 when Delta Airlines lost her luggage just hours before the Amundi Evian Championship in France. This timing was very unfortunate for one of golf’s top stars. Although Korda eventually got her bags back, the stress and uncertainty she experienced before a major championship were unnecessary and could have been avoided.

These events aren’t infrequent anymore; they’re happening all the time and getting in the way of players’ mental preparation and performance. Airlines often mishandle golf equipment, even though they know it’s important for professional athletes. McNealy’s sarcastic idea for a petition isn’t serious, CTA, but it points out a real problem. Every flight is a risk for top players, and they have to deal with this until airlines improve their handling of sports gear or change their policies.

Well, the list goes beyond the PGA Tour pro and Nelly Korda.

Charley Hull also wanted clarification for her lost kit

Recently, Charley Hull posted on Instagram in late November 2025 that her golf bag, which was said to be worth between $12,000 and $18,000, had been stolen at Miami International Airport. She wrote, “Seems someone just stole my clubs at Miami airport. They’d been checked in, but this is where they now are! Anyone got any ideas how I get them back?!”

There was a screenshot attached to the post that showed where the bag was last seen, thanks to AirTag. The sticker said the bag was at 10800 NW 103rd St in Miami, FL, next to a company called WinCo and other places like Worldwide Perfumes and Zuma & Sons. The distance from the airport made it clear how far the bag had gone.

Hull had already had problems with lost gear before. In 2024, her clubs were lost when she flew from London to Seattle for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She had to wait at the airport instead of practicing.

Hull asked for help in public, hoping that fans and followers might have any information. There is still a potential that her gear could turn up again, since there have been incidents where strangers or other golfers found AirTag-tracked clubs. Getting back the original clubs, which are often made to fit the player’s swing and feel, is much more significant to a professional golfer than any insurance money.