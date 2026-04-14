PGA Tour Pro Voices Frustration Over Thing Golfers Are Judged Harshly For

When Rory McIlroy stood alone on the Augusta National range after his R3 collapse at the 2026 Masters, with no coach beside him, no TrackMan rolling, and no swing aid in sight, the golf world praised it almost instantly. ‘Pure.’ ‘Authentic.’ ‘Just Rory and his swing.’ That moment was genuinely impressive. However, it carried an assumption PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim was not willing to let slide.

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On April 14, 2026, Kim posted on X, “Idk why for pro golfers it’s kind of looked down upon having lots of coaches. A QB has an HC, OC, QB coach, personal QB coach, trainer, physio, mental coach and more. Same for NBA. Yet golfers have more than one coach, and it’s not as pure (?) or whatever it might be.”

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Kim is not ranting into a void. He is pointing at a cultural double standard that golf has quietly maintained for years.

The numbers back the frustration. NFL rosters routinely carry 15-plus coaches for 53 players. NBA teams employ shooting coaches, player development staff, and movement specialists as standard. In golf, one swing coach is expected. Two raise eyebrows. Three invites a narrative.

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That narrative has a name, and Tiger Woods lived inside it. In 2013, Brandel Chamblee said plainly: “I definitely think Tiger Woods is over-coached.” Chamblee called Tiger’s driver “a dead mackerel wrapped in newspaper” and blamed coach Sean Foley’s mechanical approach, saying Woods had “way too much going on.” Chamblee’s criticism was widely amplified and cemented an idea golf media still reaches for: that too much coaching equals lost instinct.

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Brooks Koepka has spent his career being positioned as the antidote to that. His “see it, feel it, hit it” philosophy, rejecting mechanical checklists in favor of trusting physical ability and targeting execution, has earned him five major championships and near-constant praise for keeping things simple. That praise only lands the way it does because “overcoached golfer” already exists as a negative archetype in the sport.

Why does golf think this way? The sport has no in-game coaching, so golfers are expected to appear self-reliant. Too many competing voices can visibly hurt a swing. And golf’s tradition has long rewarded the solo grind over collaboration.

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Kim is not advocating for more coaches. He is saying needing them should not carry a social penalty. When Rory McIlroy fixed his swing alone after round three at Augusta, the absence of help was what made it special. That is exactly the framing Kim is pushing back against. Every other elite sport calls having the right people behind you “preparation.” In golf, it still gets called a question mark.

Yet, history shows coaching has often been the difference-maker.

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When coaching built Majors

Tiger Woods and Butch Harmon built one of golf’s most dominant peaks together. The 1997 Masters win by 12 shots did not happen in a vacuum. It came from a structured swing rebuild that made the swing more consistent and easier to control. Coaching was the base, not the problem.

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Rory McIlroy and Michael Bannon have worked together since Rory was a child. They have won four major titles together. His 2026 Masters range session looked like it was on its own, but it was based on years of coached basics that were already in place.

Phil Mickelson couldn’t win a major for years. In 2004, he joined Butch Harmon and won the Masters, which was the first of five major tournaments he would win. Coaching didn’t make him feel more complicated. It opened up results that he couldn’t have gotten on his own, which goes against the idea that “coaching hurts instinct.”

Brooks Koepka talks about how important it is to keep things simple, and he has five majors to show for it. But he has worked with Claude Harmon III a lot over the years. Although he parted ways with him in 2025. Keeping it simple isn’t that simple, though. It takes practice and precision. And Kim is talking about that gap exactly.