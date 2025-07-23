PGA Tour Pro With 2 Wins in 2025 Finds Out What Scottie Scheffler Paid His Caddie & the Reaction Speaks Volumes

When Golf Digest posted about Ted Scott’s estimated earnings being higher than the average PGA Tour player, Griffin didn’t sulk. Instead, he fired back on social media with a perfectly competitive response: “He got me the last two years. I knew I had to step my game up…”

The Golf Digest tweet sparked immediate reaction across golf social media. Griffin’s reply, posted at 6:08 AM on July 23rd, garnered 1,737 views and revealed his honest assessment of the situation. He admitted that Scott had out-earned him over the previous two years, which motivated him to elevate his performance. Rather than complaining about the disparity, he turned it into personal accountability.

The numbers behind the tweet tell quite a story. Scott has earned between $1.6 and $2 million in 2025 alone, solely for carrying Scottie Scheffler‘s bag. Meanwhile, Griffin found himself motivated by the impressive earnings of a caddie. That reality stung for any professional, but Griffin channeled it into determination.

Scott’s earnings reflect the new reality of caddie compensation on tour. While average caddies typically earn between $75,000 and $150,000 annually from prize money, elite caddies are reaching unprecedented heights. Bryan Kopsick, who caddies for Ben Silverman, earned around $149,000 in 2024 from a $2,000 weekly fee plus eight percent of winnings. That represents the middle tier of caddie earnings.

At the elite level, several caddies are making serious money. Harry Diamond, Rory McIlroy‘s caddie, has earned over $1.4 million in 2025 alone, including $420,000 just from McIlroy’s Masters victory. Shay Knight, who carries the bag for Viktor Hovland, made an estimated $3.18 million in 2023 when Hovland won the FedEx Cup. Even Greg Bodine, Bryson DeChambeau‘s caddie, earned $430,000 from DeChambeau’s 2024 US Open victory.

At the top end, Scott’s success has been extraordinary. In 2024 alone, he earned an estimated $5.2 million, which would have ranked him 20th on the PGA Tour money list ahead of established stars. The broader context makes Griffin’s response even more significant. Caddies are now out-earning established stars like Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. Scott’s career earnings since joining Scheffler have reached an astounding $9 million, creating unprecedented comparisons between caddies and touring professionals.

Ben Griffin’s Record-Breaking 2025 Season

Griffin’s response wasn’t just talk. He backed up his words with spectacular action, turning 2025 into his career-defining season. The 29-year-old from North Carolina has earned a staggering $7,021,691 this year, absolutely crushing his goal of stepping up his game.

His breakout began with a team victory at the Zurich Classic alongside Andrew Novak, pocketing $1,329,400. Then he followed that success with his first individual PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, earning $1,710,000. However, those two victories represent just part of his exceptional year.

Beyond his major wins, Griffin earned an additional $3,982,291 from other PGA Tour events. This figure demonstrates consistent excellence throughout the season, not just isolated moments of brilliance. His total earnings dwarf Scott’s impressive caddie haul by more than three times.

Griffin worked as a mortgage loan officer in 2021 before earning his way back onto the professional golf scene. That background gives him unique perspective on financial success and the value of hard work that translated into this breakthrough season.

The transformation speaks volumes about Griffin’s character and determination. When faced with an uncomfortable reality, he used it as fuel rather than frustration. His “step my game up” comment became a mission statement that he delivered on spectacularly, earning over $7 million to prove his point definitively.

Griffin’s success now puts him among the tour’s top earners for 2025. More importantly, he has established himself as a legitimate force who belongs among golf’s elite performers.