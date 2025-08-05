PGA Tour Pros Are Strongly Opposed to TOUR Championship Implementing One Major Change – Insider

The PGA Tour finally scrapped its controversial staggered-stroke format. But fans still want more. They want match play. As calls for a true playoff grow louder, writers like Gabby Herzig and Claire Rogers revealed why players still won’t budge. Speaking on Golf Channel’s 5 Clubs podcast, they hinted at internal meetings, behind-the-scenes debates, and strong pushback. Players want a fair, challenging finale but not one that sacrifices structure for spectacle. Now, the PGA Tour stands at a crossroads: Stick to tradition or give fans the chaos they crave.

Behind the scenes, players and insiders shaped the PGA Tour’s new direction from the start. Herzig, a respected golf writer, revealed that early-season meetings between the Tour and players sparked the change. “There was always this idea that it could be a lofty goal to get things changed in the same season,” she said. Players recognized the time crunch and pushed for immediate tweaks. They aimed to lay the groundwork now and pursue bigger resets in 2026. “This could be some sort of transitional year,” the writer further explained, where midseason changes pave the way forward.

The goal? A fair, dramatic finish without losing clarity. “The players really do want this to be a competitively sound finale to the season,” she added. While many appreciate match play’s drama, it is not without concerns. “Potentially match play isn’t the best option for crowning a champion,” Herzig mentioned. Instead, players chose a pure test: “a 72-hole stroke-play format without staggered strokes… a major-like test at East Lake.”

Moreover, top stars deeply influenced the overhaul. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler led the push, calling the old system “silly.” He warned, “You can’t call it a season‑long race and have it come down to one tournament.” Scheffler also embraced the new plan: “shifting … to a straight-up format … with tougher course setup” at East Lake. Former FedEx Cup champion Collin Morikawa agreed, noting the format change ensures everyone gets a real shot in the finale. These voices added weight to the players’ meeting feedback and pushed the Tour toward clarity and integrity.

Meanwhile, fans didn’t hold back.

As news broke of the new PGA Tour Championship format, online backlash surged almost instantly. Many weren’t upset about ending staggered strokes; they were frustrated that match play still wasn’t chosen. “We’ve asked for brackets for years,” one fan posted. Others echoed that dropping stroke advantages without embracing elimination-style drama felt like a half-measure. Some even called it a “cosmetic change” that ignores what makes the playoffs thrilling.

Viewers recalled how match play once energized the Tour. The absence of it on this season’s calendar only deepened their discontent. Their loudest complaint? Golf’s playoffs should look and feel like real playoffs. For many, this shift fell short of that vision.

Still, several analysts insist the PGA Tour missed a golden opportunity. Writers and insiders have floated revamped match play structures that reward season-long consistency while maximizing late-season drama. One detailed proposal recommends a ten-player finale. The top five from the regular season standings qualify automatically. The rest earn spots through playoff wins or high finishes. Seeding would matter. Higher-ranked players get byes into later rounds. Think NCAA-style March Madness but tailored for golf’s cadence. Fans would know every match carries weight. Broadcasters would get prime-time drama. And for players, the path to glory wouldn’t just rely on par-breaking.

For Scottie Scheffler, this shift hits close. He once called the old staggered format “silly” and “unfair.” Now, every player starts at even par, and Scheffler must earn his lead the hard way. In past seasons, he began at 10 under but still fell short. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, thrived under pressure. Twice, he erased six-stroke deficits to win the FedEx Cup. This new format rewards clutch performers, not early-season dominators.

The PGA Tour aims for a major-like finish. That’s good news for battle-tested champions. But it also opens the door wider for rising stars to steal the spotlight.

The PGA Tour just axed its starting-strokes format for the Tour Championship

The Tour claims this shift came after detailed feedback from its Fan Forward initiative and internal player meetings. "This announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason," Monahan said in the press release. The Player Advisory Council (PAC), including top names like Scottie Scheffler, led the change with unanimous policy board approval. Scheffler, who previously called the old format "silly," said the new system "makes it easier for fans to follow." He added, "Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format… brings out the best competition."

The Tour claims this shift came after detailed feedback from its Fan Forward initiative and internal player meetings. “This announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason,” Monahan said in the press release. The Player Advisory Council (PAC), including top names like Scottie Scheffler, led the change with unanimous policy board approval. Scheffler, who previously called the old format “silly,” said the new system “makes it easier for fans to follow.” He added, “Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format… brings out the best competition.”

Besides scrapping staggered scoring, the Tour will toughen East Lake’s setup to reward risk and reduce runaway wins. Winning scores will now aim closer to par, a direct response to concerns about low-scoring dominance in recent years. Scheffler echoed this strategy, noting, “We want the Tour Championship to be the hardest tournament to qualify for.” He added that a harder setup will provide “a more challenging test for players” and keep fans engaged till Sunday.

Still, some critics worry this won’t fix deeper issues around season structure and playoff meaning