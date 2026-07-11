PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Ball Nearly Hits His Head After Failed Bunker Shot at Scottish Open

Jordan Smith arrived at the Renaissance Club with a strong footing in the season. The Englishman fired a tournament-best 63 on Friday to sit tied for the lead heading into Saturday’s third round. However, the Tour pro nearly hit his head with a bunker shot.

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Smith’s final group pairing with Tom Kim was delayed by weather at the Genesis Scottish Open, and the two eventually teed off at 6:15 p.m. EST to close out moving day. The Englishman started his round with a routine par on the first hole. Nothing eventful, just a clean start to build on his overnight lead.

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Smith found the bunker off the tee on the par-4. In the second shot, he tried to recover from it. However, it didn’t do him any favors. He hit it 130 yards out, but it landed right back in the same bunker, just 38 yards short of the pin. Moreover, the ball came back low and fast, rolling back in the direction he stood, and almost hit his head.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Before 2026 Scottish Open, in Which Tournament Scheffler Last Missed the Cut? 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Memorial Tournament 2021 Players Championship 2024 Genesis Scottish Open Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Fortunately, Smith ducked his way out and avoided being struck by the ball. The ball whizzed past close enough to draw gasps from the audience before it settled well short of the hole.

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The DP World Tour shared the official clip on their account as the commentators warned Smith to watch his head. It was a really close call.

Despite that, to his credit, Smith did not let the scare rattle him into further disaster. His fourth shot from 39 yards checked up beautifully, tracking to within five feet 10 inches of the flag on the right side of the green. He converted from close range, but damage from the two visits to the same bunker was already done. He ended up carding a bogey five on the par-four second, dropping a shot after a hot start to the weekend.

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The rest of Smith’s round has been a bag of inconsistency. He bounced back nicely, picking up a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole and adding another on the par-4 seventh. Through seven holes of round three, Smith sits at one under for the day and 10 under for the tournament, tied for third. The bunker mishap on the second was a blemish, and he has moved quickly past it.

That said, Smith’s 2026 has been building towards a good performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. His best finish of the year came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for third during the Florida swing. From there, he has steadily worked his way into more contention as the summer major season has unfolded.

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This week’s opening 63 was the low round of the entire tournament, and Smith has remained squarely in the conversation entering the back nine on moving day. A strong back nine could put him higher on the leaderboard heading into Sunday.